Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Year of Efficiency’ is turning into a multiyear effort as Meta gets hit with another round of layoffs

Meta Platforms laid off employees from multiple teams, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs, in a fresh wave of job cuts at the Facebook parent company on Wednesday.

“A few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy,” said a Meta spokesperson in an emailed statement to Fast Company. “This includes moving some teams to different locations and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees.”

Among the affected employees is Jane Manchun Wong, who took to Meta-owned Threads to announce the news. “I’m still trying to process this but I’m informed that my role at Meta has been impacted,” Wong wrote in a public Threads post on Wednesday.

Some employees were given the option of taking a different position under a new contract, or taking a severance package, with several choosing the latter, an anonymous former Meta employee told TechCrunch.