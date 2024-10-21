I drove V.W.’s all-electric ID Buzz. It’s worth the wait

Volkswagen first unveiled the concept for the ID Buzz , the all-electric version of the classic hippie Microbus , in early 2017. Seven years later, it will finally be available this November in the U.S.—and I tried driving it.

In late August, I recruited my brother to come along on a day trip, and we set off for Santa Cruz, a place where the 1960s version of the camper van still abounds. (Before we left, I took a spin around the block, and got a double-take from a passing school bus driver who flashed a peace sign.) On the winding road through the Santa Cruz mountains to get to the beach, we noticed the first advantage of the electric design: the giant battery, which fills up the space underneath the vehicle, helped weigh it down so it easily hugged tight curves on the road.

[Photo: VW]

Swiping my finger near the rear-view mirror activated my favorite feature on the fully-loaded version we tested: a roof made from electrochromic smart glass, which can instantly shift from opaque to transparent and back. While my brother drove on a back road through the redwoods, I gazed up at the view of the trees.

When we pulled into the parking lot overlooking a state beach, the view from VW’s 360-degree “greenhouse” of windows was also spectacular. The van quickly drew a small crowd. One older couple told me stories about their trips in a 1968 Microbus, including some of the challenges of driving it. It reminded me of a VW van that a friend owned in high school, which sometimes struggled to make it up hills. It was loud, and smelled like gas. The modern version, unsurprisingly, is a much better ride.