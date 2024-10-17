Early-voting tracker 2024: This handy tool lets you see who has voted in the election so far

With just 19 days until the 2024 presidential election, early voting returns have become a major focus for both candidates as Americans cast pre-Election Day ballots in record numbers.

What is early voting?

Early voting varies by state. Some states have already started early voting, either in person, by mail, or both. (For example, in my home state of Massachusetts, voting by mail has already started, and in-person early voting starts this Saturday.)

How many people have voted so far?

The Election Lab at the University of Florida tracks early voting. Here’s the latest count from this tracker as of Thursday afternoon:

8,336,501 : total early votes

: total early votes 1,814,362 : in-person early votes

: in-person early votes 6,489,081 : mail ballots returned

: mail ballots returned 55,491,644 : mail ballots requested

What about early voting in the battleground states?

Here’s a look at early voting so far in the seven swing states—Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Nevada—which could determine the outcome of the 2024 election.