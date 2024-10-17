New Chrome extension aims to detect deepfake AI-generated voices—but it’s far from perfect

Deepfakes have already been a problem in the 2024 presidential election—and could potentially become a bigger one as November 5 draws near. But a new Chrome browser extension claims it can help people determine which audio clips they hear are legitimately from the candidates (and others) and which are fake.

The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector uses artificial intelligence to determine if the voice on screen is legitimate or faked. The company claims the tool has a 99% accuracy rate and says it can verify (or debunk) audio in just a few seconds.

[Screenshot: Hiya]

“Our models are trained to detect subtle audio artifacts unique to AI-generated voices—imperceptible to the human ear but identifiable by machine learning algorithms—and just a second of audio is enough to detect their presence,” Patchen Noelke, vice president of marketing for Hiya, tells Fast Company.

I put the free tool to the test and found that while it certainly does catch some deepfakes, its accuracy varied.