We talk to Hans Neubert, who arrives at Chobani to expand its products, experiences, and brand.

Chobani’s new chief design officer teases the yogurt company’s future as a wellness brand

Hans Neubert [Photo: Louise Palmberg]

BY Mark Wilson3 minute read

Even in the age of plant milk, Chobani’s Greek yogurt business is growing. The company doubled its earnings in the first nine months of 2023, as its high protein yogurt is booming in the Ozempic era. During this time, it also acquired the coffee company La Colombe, which has itself been expanding from cafes to store shelves.

Cementing the company’s ambitions, Chobani has brought on its first chief design officer, Hans Neubert. Neubert arrives at Chobani following his role as chief creative officer of the legendary design and product consultancy Frog, global chief creative officer at Huge, and most recently, principal at the world’s largest architecture firm, Gensler, where he specialized in bringing digital experience to the built environment. 

While the jump to Chobani may look surprising based upon his CV, Neubert remembers growing up in a small farm town outside Hamburg, where he was never exposed to packaged food until he left for college. (Perhaps something of a fascination as a result, he’d later become an expert in packaging design.)

Neubert admired Chobani’s founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya from as early as 2017, when Neubert first saw him speak on stage in Chicago, and was wooed by Ulukaya’s humility and social values.

