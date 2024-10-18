Why the country’s largest homebuilder is swapping out some wood for grass

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

Inside a warehouse in North Carolina, stacks of a new building material sit ready to be sent to D.R. Horton, the country’s largest homebuilder. The structural panels look like they’re made from timber—but they’re actually made from a fast-growing grass that helps make the final product carbon negative.

Plantd, the startup that makes the panels, just announced a new deal to supply D.R. Horton with 10 million of the panels over multiple years, enough to build 90,000 homes. The company, cofounded by SpaceX engineers and a serial entrepreneur, makes its product from a drought-and-flood-tolerant species of grass that can grow 20 to 30 feet in a year. Unlike a tree in a pine plantation, which might be cut down after 15 years, it can be harvested as much as three times in a season, and keeps growing back, absorbing more carbon as it grows. The company uses custom, all-electric machines to extract fibers from the grass, dry them, and then form them into compressed panels with a proprietary pattern. [Photo: Plantd] For builders like D.R. Horton, part of the draw is the performance of the material. If the panels sit on a job site and get soaking wet, they’ll retain their strength, unlike wood. The product is stronger and more rigid than wood, and more fire-resistant. Unlike the timber market, where prices can swing wildly, the raw material can also be produced more predictably, at more stable prices.

“We’ve designed a process that allows us to be not only competitive on price, but price drivers in the market,” says Plantd CEO Nathan Silvernail, who previously led a team working on SpaceX’s spaceship. (After SpaceX’s first launches, he was motivated to move on to tackle a major problem for Earth instead.) Already, though the company hasn’t yet started large-scale production, Silvernail says it’s possible to compete on price. D.R. Horton was also motivated by the climate benefit. The first 10 million panels will sequester 165,000 metric tons of CO2, and avoid cutting down 1.2 million trees. But “very few builders actually give a shit about that,” says Silvernail. “We designed our products such that you don’t even have to worry about that for it to become the obvious choice. It’s just an added benefit.” Plantd has one machine producing panels now in North Carolina, and plans to build multiple small factories near key homebuilding markets. D.R. Horton has already used the panels on a roof in a home in Durham, North Carolina and expects to begin using the panels in the Raleigh market in the next month. It will likely take until 2030 to fulfill the first order of 10 million panels, Silvernail says. But then the company expects to be able to produce that many panels each year—one-ninth of the total U.S. market for this type of structural panel—before scaling up even more.

[Photo: Plantd] The company also plans to make other types of building products, including beams and headers. “We’ve already developed a material that has a higher strength to weight ratio than steel,” says Silvernail. “So at some point in time, we can actually build [load-bearing components] that can go into high rises.” At the factory, making the panels is also more sustainable than traditional production. At lumber mills, for example, some wood is burned to dry out other wood for timber panels, adding to greenhouse gas emissions. Plantd’s all-electric process eliminates that pollution. The company is now also working on a solar farm that will fully supply its power, with extra electricity that it hopes to share with the community. Ultimately, the startup envisions that its factories will be surrounded by both farms growing the perennial grass for its products and wind and solar farms. Someone living nearby might live in a home made from the panels, and potentially get free electricity from the factory’s renewable power plants.