Meta partners with horror movie maker Blumhouse Productions to test Movie Gen

Facebook owner Meta said on Thursday it had teamed up with Blumhouse Productions , the Hollywood company behind popular horror films such as The Purge and Get Out, to put its new generative AI video model Movie Gen to the test.

The announcement comes after Meta unveiled Movie Gen, which it said can create realistic-seeming video and audio clips in response to user prompts, earlier this month. Meta claimed the tool could rival offerings from leading media generation startups such as OpenAI and ElevenLabs.

In a blog post, the social media company said Blumhouse had selected filmmakers Aneesh Chaganty, the Spurlock Sisters, and Casey Affleck to try out Movie Gen and use clips generated by the tool in their short films.

Chaganty’s film would appear on Meta’s Movie Gen website, while films from Affleck and the Spurlock Sisters were forthcoming, Meta said.