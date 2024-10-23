Is your favorite beauty brand killing the environment? This website will tell you

BY Elizabeth Segran5 minute read

Our obsession with making ourselves beautiful is making the planet uglier. Beauty is a global, booming $446 billion industry. But it creates a lot of pollution. Skincare and makeup products use a lot of plastic packaging, much of which isn’t refillable or recyclable, which will clog up a landfill. Then there’s the question of what goes into those bottles and tubes. Most beauty brands don’t disclose their full ingredient list, nor their climate footprint. This lack of transparency makes it hard to track their environmental impact.

But it’s about to get a lot easier to make eco-friendlier decisions when shopping for beauty products. Good On You, a decade-old website that quantifies and rates brands’ sustainability, has just expanded from fashion into beauty. It has rated 239 beauty brands, including established ones like Garnier, The Body Shop, and Urban Decay, along with newer ones like Youth To The People and Deciem. The goal is not only to help guide consumers towards more sustainable brands, but also to encourage brands to clean up their act. Sandra Capponi [Image: Good On You] “Our customers have been asking for us to cover beauty for a long time,” says Sandra Capponi, Good On You’s co-founder. “It’s a sign that consumers are interested in more eco-friendly beauty brands. But, as a whole, the industry isn’t really meeting this demand yet.” [Image: Good On You] Brands to Avoid To create this rating system, Good On You developed a methodology that tracks 42 issues using publicly available data. It explores the brand’s entire supply chain, from agriculture to manufacturing to packaging waste. Importantly, it also considered what happens when consumers wash the products off their bodies, since the chemicals in products can end up polluting waterways, affecting wildlife.

[Image: Good On You] Based on all of this data collection, Good On You identified brands that are ahead of the pack in terms of their environmental impact. Brands like Carol’s Daughter, Lush, and Garnier received a “Good” rating. But on the other end, there are brands like Revlon, Laura Mercier, and Augustinus Bader that have a “We Avoid” rating. You can see the full list here. Packaging On the whole, it found that beauty brands aren’t prioritizing sustainability. As the industry has gotten more crowded over the last decade, with hundreds of indie brands popping up online and at retailers like Sephora and Target, it’s become harder for brands to stand out. Often, they do it with packaging. Brands invest in complex, eye-catching bottles, tubes, and boxes that stand out on the store shelf as well as on your vanity. But all of this packaging is wasteful. Much of it is made from plastic; only 38% of brands used material that could be recycled in curbside recycling programs. Some companies like Kiehl’s and Lush have launched take-back programs where customers can return their used packaging, which the companies will recycle on their behalf. But only 7% of such brands disclose how much material they are actually receiving, so it is unclear how effective these programs are.

[Image: Good On You] In response to consumers’ desire for more sustainable products, 15% of brands tracked offer refillable products, which Good On You says is a step in the right direction. But there are several problems with refills. For one thing, sometimes brands sell home refills that are just larger sized versions of their regular products, meaning they are only marginally using less packaging. But more significantly, only 2% of brands are tracking and reporting whether customers were actually choosing to repeatedly refill their products. The data suggests that refilling is not happening at any significant scale. In other words, brands might be using their refillable products to give themselves a halo of sustainability even though they are not having a significant impact. Ultimately, Good on You argues that developing more sustainable, circular packaging is important to move the industry forward, but brands should be compelled to report on how well these systems are working. [Image: Good On You] Climate Impacts The beauty industry has a sprawling global supply chain, which means raw materials are sourced around the world to create the products we use every day. All of this agriculture, transportation, and production results in a lot of carbon. The problem is, we don’t know exactly how much because beauty brands don’t disclose their emissions.

While 70% of large brands have targets for lowering their greenhouse gas emissions, very few of them are doing so for their entire supply chain. Many just focus on the emissions produced by their own factories and operations. The biggest share of emissions comes from areas outside their own operations, such as growing ingredients or transporting raw materials. And even then, 80% of large brands do not disclose their progress towards meeting their targets, which is true across other industries as well. “The lack of transparency is a problem,” says Capponi. “We can’t hold brands to account if we don’t actually know what is happening.” Ecotoxic Ingredients Good On You also looked into brands’ ingredients—at least those that they share publicly—and identified which ones might be harming the planet. There are many chemicals that are designed to treat specific skin concerns that harm the environment. (These are called eco-toxic ingredients.)

Many brands sell products with tiny plastic beads on them designed to exfoliate the skin. These are effectively microplastics. They will end up in the ocean where they will accumulate in the bodies of fish, some of which we will eat, thereby harming our own bodies. Some chemicals in sunscreen are known to harm coral reefs. Only 15% of sun care products are clearly free of known pollutants. Once again, the lack of transparency is the problem. Good On You found half of the brands it looked at have not published a policy about the eco-toxicity or biodegradability of their ingredients, which suggest that they don’t understand the impact of their products, much less mitigating them. Only 11% of brands are investing in research to improve their biodegradability. Good On You traced many other aspects of brands’ supply chains, including their efforts to reduce water consumption and their use of mica, a mineral whose mining is associated with human rights violations. Again and again, it was clear that brands were not thinking about the impact their products are having on the planet and on human life.