Why is Mark Cuban all over social media acting like Kamala Harris’s business czar?

A lot of billionaires seem hellbent on reelecting Donald Trump. In return, the Republican candidate has promised that their support will pay dividends. Given all this mutual affinity, it certainly stands out that one prominent billionaire is going all in for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

In the dwindling days of election season, Cuban is now even joining Harris in campaign appearances, like the bizarro version of Elon Musk’s cameos at Trump rallies. (During Cuban’s first event, on October 17, he joked of Trump’s insistence that China will pay for new tariffs on imports: “This is the same guy that thought that Mexico would pay for the wall.”) The medium where he’s arguably done the most work on her behalf, though, is X, formerly Twitter. Swimming with sharks For someone who runs multiple businesses, Cuban spends a lot of time in the X trenches. He is what one might call a “power user,” and he’s used the platform to powerfully advocate for Harris. Unlike within the friendly confines of Maddow’s show, Cuban often winds up going head-to-head on X with some of Trump’s fiercest boosters.

It also might be a boon to Cuban, though. While the mogul officially ruled out a presidential run last year when he announced his upcoming exit from Shark Tank, his rising political profile might put him in line for a position within a Harris administration. Recently, he has indicated interest in a role within the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Though in an interview with Politico, he claimed it was just a trolling joke, the idea only underscores Cuban’s vocal antipathy to the commission’s current chair, Gary Gensler, who Cuban has long contended is too aggressive in regulating cryptocurrencies. Indeed, crypto is the area where Cuban’s support seems most self-interested. Who wants to be a benevolent billionaire? Ordinarily, Cuban comes across in his avid support for Harris as a concerned billionaire who fears the other candidate will be disastrous for the American economy. Occasionally, however, he’s given a far different impression. When an X user asked him earlier this week what dirt the Democrats have on him to inspire such robust advocacy, he responded: “That I own more btc [bitcoin] than you. And I know Harris is better for crypto than Trump. There. I said it.”

An answer like that makes Cuban seem less like a defender of American economic prosperity and more like any other crypto VC supporting whichever side seems most personally beneficial. (Or in the case of Tim Draper: both sides.) Why is Cuban so confident Harris will be more bitcoin-friendly than Trump, who has been courting the crypto crowd throughout his campaign? He may just be reading Harris’s proposals, or reading the tea leaves, but the comments smack of inside info—or perhaps confidence that Cuban will hold some sway on the matter eventually. The idea would seem more far-fetched if he weren’t regularly touting his closeness to the campaign, or the extent to which Harris is open to his insights.