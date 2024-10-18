How the Temu Pig Shirt took over the internet

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

In the relatively short time since online discount retailer Temu introduced itself to the U.S. market, its pervasive and sometimes weird digital ads have become part of the Internet’s wallpaper. Cheap prices aside, they often feature at least one head-scratching product that baits your click with distracting curiosity—a style dubbed “shopatainment” that’s made its app a hit. But even in Temu’s weird world of neck traction devices, monkey rugs, and breast massagers, one item has attracted remarkable attention: the Temu Pig Shirt. [Photo: Temu] This jarringly grotesque shirt seemed to materialize everywhere on social media all at once in the past week. It showed up again and again in people’s feeds, both a ubiquitous ad and the subject of many posts wanting to know if anyone else was beset with promotions for a T-shirt featuring a somewhat disturbing depiction of a louche pig blissing out in the sauna.

In the ad, the “Stylish Pig Pattern Shirt” is worn by a jacked tattoo bro checking his phone. Initially, social media users just seemed confused as to who would want such a thing. The Guardian weighed in to pronounce the design, “The polyester love-child of Hieronymus Bosch and Shein, seared on your retinas forever.” Almost immediately, and perhaps inevitably, it morphed into a meme. The stylish shirt was photoshopped onto existing meme-y images—four lads in jeans, Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada—often leaving the jacked bro arm in the picture, creating absurd and jarring AI-reminiscent visuals. This led to more attention and more social media chatter, all underscoring that the shirt was frighteningly everywhere. https://twitter.com/AlexWatt187/status/1845213391234744508 Apparently, this created some consumer desire, however ironic. The Guardian and others note that the original listing indicated more than 100,000 were actually purchased. Pictures of satisfied customers started to appear. Several sources say the shirt is sold out, and while there are still plenty of off-putting pig-shirt designs on Temu, that one seems to have disappeared from the U.S. site. (Temu did not respond to emailed questions from Fast Company about the Pig Shirt phenomenon.)

The Internet culture compendium Know Your Meme, claims this “stylish” design has actually been available from Temu since 2023. According to the site Ads of the World, the image appears to have originated in a 2017 Indonesian ad campaign for Midea brand air fryers, created by Jakarta agency Lotus:H. (In the original illustration, the pig is evidently relaxing in a giant air fryer; “cuts 80% of fat from food,” the copy reads. Midea did not respond to a request for comment.) https://twitter.com/BlazesAccount/status/1845248046927409426 To longtime observers of online foolishness, the Temu Pig Shirt moment may bring to mind the Three Wolf Moon phenomenon of 2009, which started with a law student’s sarcastic review of a T-shirt on Amazon. Its kitschy design (an illustration of wolves baying at the moon) ended up attracting thousands of satirical reviews, attention from the New York Times on down—and considerable sales. It was, in fact, the top-selling garment on Amazon for a bit, essentially serving as a souvenir of the time that everyone on the internet was having a laugh about Three Wolf Moon. The shirt remains available to this day. (And, in a satisfying twist, you can now find a Three Pig Moon T on Amazon, featuring three very demure young swine basking in the lunar glow.)