How to handle an inheritance: the 3 key factors

When my father passed away in 2013, my sister and I learned that we were the joint beneficiaries of his life insurance policy. We knew that Dad intended this money as a strings-free gift. His final arrangements were already paid for, and my sister and I were both thirtysomething adults who did not rely on his income. And yet, I have never felt more financial stress in my life than when dealing with our inheritance, which consisted of the proceeds of our dad’s life insurance.

Despite knowing Dad would want me to go on a vacation or purchase a car with his gift, the idea of enjoying this money felt like a betrayal. Allowing the money to make me happy would signify that I was glad Dad had died. Which is how I was introduced to the sometimes crazy-making experience of receiving an inheritance. Considering the $72 trillion in assets expected to pass from baby boomers to their children and grandchildren in the next 20 years, millions of Americans need to better understand how to handle inherited money. Here’s what you need to know.

Grief is irrational (and sometimes ugly) Even the most tight-knit family can devolve into nasty fighting when someone dies. If there is also money (or heirlooms) at stake, the conflict can potentially fracture relationships long term. It’s helpful to think of grief as a desiccant—it wrings all the water out of mourners, leaving them the most concentrated version of themselves. So your argumentative uncle will contest everything anyone says, your status-obsessed sister-in-law will be pushing for the luxe casket despite the deceased’s wishes, and your ne’er-do-well cousin will get high in front of his pearl-clutching grandmother. In other words, expect to see your family’s least attractive traits magnified by their grief.

