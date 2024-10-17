Harris vs. Fox News: Here are key moments from the interview

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris defended the Biden administration’s handling of illegal immigration in a combative television interview on Wednesday, blaming Republicans for failing to pass a border security bill.

Grilled by host Bret Baier on Fox News, Harris also defended President Joe Biden’s mental fitness, her years as his vice president and her previous support of gender-affirming surgery for transgender inmates.

Harris and Baier frequently talked over each other and Harris grew visibly frustrated, but she delivered her message for the Nov. 5 election to a conservative audience that might not often hear it.

She was asked to defend the administration’s early decision to reverse some of the restrictive border policies of Republican rival Donald Trump when he was president and to respond to a mother who testified in Congress about the loss of her daughter at the hands of an immigrant in the U.S. illegally.