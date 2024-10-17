Britain sees fewer female leaders in 2024

The number of women who hold executive reins in corporate Britain has fallen for the first time in eight years in an “unacceptable” reversal that could delay gender parity for another five generations, a consultancy said on Thursday.

The Pipeline, which analyses gender diversity at senior corporate levels, said the average proportion of women on executive committees at Britain’s 350 biggest, listed companies slipped to 32% in 2024 from a revised 33% last year.

The drop appears small. But Geeta Nargund, the group’s chair, told Reuters it reflected a sharp disconnect with male numbers and urged business leaders and headhunters to use the vast pool of female talent to fill decision-making roles, fix cultures and ensure women can thrive in the workplace.

“It is unacceptable that gender representation in business leadership is moving backwards in 2024 …,” she said.