How brands can engage with customers in a crowded, media-saturated environment

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Traditional marketing has been turned on its head. Every second of every minute of every hour of every day, consumers are being bombarded with endless amounts of content and information. In order to effectively break through and differentiate themselves in an otherwise sea of sameness, brands must offer a unique and personalized message or experience that is relatable, actionable, and relevant—and if they can sprinkle in some instant gratification, even better.

To meet this Herculean task, more and more organizations are implementing omnichannel strategies and telling bolder, more powerful stories in unconventional ways. In “The Art—and Science—of Truly Disruptive Communications,” a panel discussion presented by NYU Langone Health during the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in September, marketing and communications leaders across the healthcare, financial services, and wellness spaces discussed how they’ve adjusted to meet this rapidly changing consumer landscape. Here are three takeaways from their conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire discussion). 1. Highly regulated industries can still be bold while staying compliant.

Marketing and communications organizations face a new, fragmented, and evolving environment—one in which some brands may feel uncomfortable taking risks, especially those in heavily regulated industries like healthcare and financial services. However, representatives from NYU Langone and Citi both said they have found ways to try new methods that advance their brand in new and innovative ways while remaining in compliance with regulatory guidelines. At NYU Langone, the team has long faced a crowded hospital space where everyone claims to be No. 1. “You can basically switch the logos and not know what a company stands for,” said Liz Golden, executive vice president for communications, marketing, government, and community affairs at NYU Langone Health. “So, we’ve focused on how we can differentiate ourselves through storytelling, and through an omnichannel approach that meets people where they are on their healthcare journey.”

This past summer, NYU Langone launched a social-first campaign featuring compelling stories from its orthopedic surgeons, heavily informed by their own experiences. This group included Dr. Abigail Campbell, who had been a college athlete and suffered injuries that were dismissed by providers for years. She “got really [candid] in sharing her journey,” Golden said, and this type of open, honest storytelling “sees a really big response from younger demographics who have had similar experiences.” Citi, meanwhile, must consider regulatory guidelines as well as a diverse set of clients: not only consumers and retail banking but also global enterprises, wealth management, and more. “It’s the challenge of thinking about what fits where, when, and for whom,” said Jennifer Lowney, Citi’s global head of communications. Citi can be most creative with the consumer audience, she said. The company has partnered with social media influencers such as Your Rich BFF to promote financial education content. Citi also built an internal campaign centered on consumer fraud, leveraging internal experts and TikTok trends.

“That was a cost-effective way to dip our toes in the water in a manner that felt authentic to us, but let us experiment on a new platform,” Lowney said. “We worked to figure out how to be relevant and authentic on TikTok. You have to go where people are.” 2. Be creative in testing new ideas—even if they don’t fully align with your brand.

Experimentation is a learning process that can lead to exciting new ways of reaching your audience. But part of that process includes testing methods that don’t always work out. “It’s good to test and learn, and it’s also okay to stop when something’s not working,” Golden said. “I’ve been working with my team to build that muscle. Just the other day we were reviewing content an influencer put together for us, and it just didn’t feel on-brand—so I said, ‘Let’s not use it.’ It’s okay to say no and move on.” Leena Jain, chief marketing officer at luxury resort brand Canyon Ranch, shared a similar story. “With innovation, you say a lot of yes, but a lot of no, too,” she said. Many ideas could get “heads in beds,” but they must align with the company’s North Star: wellness.

For example, the Canyon Ranch Tucson team discussed creating a women’s western weekend, designed for friends to enjoy a long weekend in the desert. “As we started to put it together, we were like, ‘Yes, people would have a great time—but the wellness part of it is missing,’” Jain said. “We took a pause, pushed back the event, and said, ‘How do we actually make this a women’s wellness western weekend?’” Canyon Ranch Tucson ultimately set up a “Spas and Spurs” event for this October, offering guests activities like trail riding and line dancing alongside wellness classes and credits for spa services. “Anything you create really has to resonate and tie back to the core of your brand,” Jain said. 3. Tracking modern audiences across multiple channels requires rethinking metrics.

“Generational diversity” is an important factor in marketing, Lowney noted, pointing out that younger audiences consume content across several channels. This omnichannel approach, however, makes key performance indicators most difficult to track. “I think metrics are still evolving, at best,” she added.