U.S. design nerds are obsessed with this British furniture brand. It only took them 20 years to notice

Origin stories for great modern furniture designs often revolve around an innovative material or process—think the modularity behind Dieter Rams’s shelving for Vitsoe, or the bent tubular steel of Marcel Breuer’s chairs for Knoll. But Pinch, the British furniture brand Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon founded in 2004, it all started with a plain sheet of paper.

Russell and Bannon, a married couple and design industry veterans, were sitting at their dining table in London, pondering existential questions. “We went, ‘what do we want out of life?’ and wrote a manifesto, which sounds completely ridiculous,” Russell tells me during a walk-through of a pop-up showroom held in New York at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary this year. “We want to have kids. We want to see those kids. We want to do something we’re proud of.” And those values translated into launching a furniture design business. [Photo: Pinch] Since then, Pinch has slowly, but steadily, become one of the industry’s most coveted and respected design brands, earning accolades from tastemakers and a cult following for its beautiful, highly livable modern furniture inflected with a slightly traditional sensibility. (Students of decorative arts history might see echoes of the Arts & Crafts movement, a nod to Shaker carpentry, or the suggestion of a Georgian profile in Pinch’s designs.) Think of it as quiet luxury for furniture—exceptional natural materials, sturdy construction, and silhouettes that feel fresh, but not too “new.” But the aesthetic is merely the visual expression of a deeper ethic, and the reason why Pinch has become the rare contemporary furniture company to thrive in what has been an extremely difficult business. In 2022, the brand’s sales in the United States increased 60%, and last year, sales jumped 34%. The secret to their success? A back-to-basics approach that focuses on excellent products above all and growing at a rate that is sustainable for the business.

“We’re chasing quality and shared values,” Russell says. “I should touch wood when I say this because this has hubris written all over it: We’ve only ever grown. We’ve only ever grown every year on year, but we have the most beautiful slow graph of growth. Whilst there have been some shock waves that have peaked for us, it feels like the foundations are deep. It’s just slow, steady, determined growth.” [Photo: Pinch] Centering People, Not ‘Consumers’ Pinch’s style is based on what real people want to have in their homes. Russell—who worked for Sir Terence Conran before setting up a branding agency that worked with airlines, hotels, and corporate clients—says that a human-centered approach is what makes the brand successful. It’s also why he wanted to work in furniture, since these are objects that have close relationships with people, from the manufacturing to their daily use. “There are big companies where, and I’m being a bit rude here, but they talk about their customers as consumers,” Russell says. “It feels a little bit not very human—transactional and about numbers, not people. I hankered after working with real people. I said all I want to do is design furniture for real people’s homes—to see the person and know that they’re going to have dinners, arguments, and dancing all around those items. It’s real life.”

[Photo: Pinch] Design for Longevity When Pinch launched at the London Design Festival in 2004, the company immediately grabbed the attention of tastemakers and magazine editors, and has steadily gained fans. One of them is David Alhadeff, the founder of the Future Perfect, a high-end design retailer that sells the brand in the United States. “What I love about it is the modern twist they bring to traditional heirloom furniture,” he says. It’s an approach that has won over many of the most respected interior designers working today. Among them are John and Christine Gachot, founders of Gachot Studios, the firm behind the Metropolitan Opera’s new lounge and numerous homes and spaces that have appeared in Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, and Vogue. “We’re drawn to the refined forms and incredible precision to detail,” the couple says. “The cabinetry is so beautiful, the beds are so tasteful—we are proud owners of one!”

Instead of releasing new collections every year, the brand slowly brings in new pieces only when it feels necessary. That’s why it only sold one model of dining chair until this year. Why bring in something else unless it improves on what’s already there? This is how its popular Anders light, made from a banana-fiber textile draped around a bronze fixture and released in 2008, came to be. Russell felt like the collection, which had all been upholstery and cabinetry until then, was missing something. (Plus he wasn’t going to use another designer’s light in a photo shoot of the brand’s furniture.) Inspired by the ruffle of a Lanvin dress, Russell worked with a hatmaker to achieve the loofah-like shape. Designers like Augusta Hoffman appreciate the natural materials in the Anders light (and elsewhere in Pinch’s collection, which is mostly wood, metal, glass, and textile—no plastic present). “The banana fiber textile that Pinch utilizes is so dreamy,” Hoffman says. “It has such a textural, organic nature, while still feeling ethereal and light.”

While the light has been in production for 16 years, it had a somewhat slow burn before it was suddenly everywhere. Designers like Hoffman specified the light for their clients because they appreciated the form; there was no product placement or massive advertising campaign behind it. This authenticity has helped to bring the brand to more people. During the pandemic, there was a surge of interest in the Anders light after it appeared in the background of one of John Legend’s “Together at Home” performances in April 2020. “My phone blew up,” Russell recalls. “People going like, ‘Are you watching this gig?!’” A replica also appeared in the 2023 set for the podcast Call Your Daddy. The Anders light has been often imitated, but never duplicated because knockoffs can’t achieve the same effect.

[Photo: Pinch] Creating a Sustainable Ecosystem Pinch hasn’t taken on any investment. This has meant that Russell and Bannon are able to stay accountable only to the manifesto they wrote on that piece of A4 paper all those years ago. “Our customers are our boss now rather than anybody else, but that’s given us great freedom in a way,” Russell says. Not having a huge injection of cash has meant that they’ve scaled up production only when their business has been able to fund itself—a move that has made them think more sustainably about their business model.

At first, all of their furniture was made to order. Eventually, they batched certain products like chairs, which are more economical to make in big numbers, but they still work with many of the same craftspeople that Russell knew from his Conran days. He refers to them as partners. “We look out for each other,” he says. This has also meant taking the time to find people who share the same values and moving at the speed of relationships. Alhadeff says he “avidly pursued” working with Pinch and “spent a couple of years courting them” before The Future Perfect became Pinch’s exclusive retailer in the United States. When Pinch has made big investments in itself, it did so strategically. Opening a showroom in London was a turning point for the brand. While there was a certain charm in buying furniture directly from their workshop, the real estate made potential customers take notice. Their sales rose 30% after the first year, but “the weird bit,” Russell says, is that there weren’t 30% more customers coming to see them; international buyers accounted for the increase. “It was the confidence that we have bricks and mortar and it changed everything because suddenly people took us seriously,” Russell says.

As the brand has grown, it’s attracted more potential investors. “Between the two of us, we’ve had temptations,” Russell says. “One of those life-changing potentials arose two years ago and the temptation was enormous because it would’ve just exploded the brand completely. But we sat down and we thought, but to what end?” [Photo: Pinch] Adapting with the Time

Pinch’s growth in the United States also involved a strategic pivot. When Brexit happened, Pinch revisited its business strategy and focused more on the West. So when the policy officially began in January 2020, Pinch was ready for it. “It is so easy for us to trade with the States and almost impossible to trade with Europe,” Russell says. The timing coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw more people focusing on home renovations and updating their interiors. This also gave Pinch a boost. Sales rose 50% since then.