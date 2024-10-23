The next big creative boom is already happening in Africa

BY Doreen Lorenzolong read

Designer Fri Forjindam and writer Taiye Selasi met in Tangier, Morocco, while speaking at Between the Two of Us, a gathering of business leaders, artists, futurists, and activists produced by the House of Beautiful Business. As African expats and self-identified Afropolitans, Forjindam and Selasi spoke to Doreen Lorenzo for Fast Company about their work building a new creative economy in Africa and beyond.



Fast Company: Welcome Taiye and Fri, please introduce yourselves.



Taiye Selasi: I’m Taiye Selasi—a storyteller by birth and by trade. I write books, speeches, essays, and screenplays. I live in Lisbon, Portugal.



Fri Forjindam: I’m Fri Forjindam, chief development officer and executive creative director at Mycotoo, an award-winning entertainment development company. I’m a world-builder, vibe curator, and storyteller. I integrate stories into physical spaces, transformative events, and immersive experiences.



It’s great to have both of you together. Fri, could you refresh our readers on the work you do?



FF: My work is about taking content, like a movie, book, music, or even folklore, and then creating an actual real world around it. One example of that would be Motiongate in Dubai—a park that features intellectual properties from Dreamworks, Sony Pictures, and others, where we (Mycotoo) took familiar characters like movies like How to Train Your Dragon and built physical lands around those familiar stories including rides, attractions, shows, food and beverage, retail, and more. So it’s fun; it’s escapism. Netflix Stranger Things: The Experience, a touring interactive with live performance, augmented media, and integrated storytelling (NY, LA, SF, ATL, Paris, London, and Toronto) A few U.S. examples would be Netflix’s Stranger Things: The Experience, House of Music x iHeartRadio, The Mandalorian Experience, Dig it: Play To Learn (an indoor play space that uses STEAM as the pillars of play), or the transformation of Paisley Park during the pandemic. Paisley Park, located in Minneapolis, is where Prince lived and created some of his most iconic albums after Purple Rain. After his passing, Mycotoo was engaged by the estate to strategize on authentic ways to enhance the museum experience. We built on his story, his music catalog, personal archives, and other areas that were important to him, and in collaboration with the estate, created a diverse program that transformed Paisley Park into a year-round destination. World-building is essentially turning the grain of an idea into a fully realized ecosystem that has impact, that drives revenue, and that enables people to gather, be entertained and inspired.

Prince’s Paisley Park Experience design and Exhibit Tour (Chanhassen, MN)

I know you have also done some work translating these kinds of experiences for audiences across Africa. Could you share more about that?



FF: It’s less about translating for African audiences than it is inviting the rest of the world to understand and enjoy what has been happening in Africa since the beginning of time. Humanity started in Africa. Stories started in Africa— community and relationships and entertainment and folklore. All of that storytelling bedrock, that experience design builds upon, has its roots in Africa, so really what we’re doing is going back to our roots. We empower storytellers who embody the culture, and we use those touchpoints to create entertainment spaces that offer something different.



Could you describe what makes this kind of world-building unique?



FF: Sure. First of all, Africa isn’t a monolith; each country and region is different, each community and family is different. We’re thinking about how to take stories that have been historically oral, and translate them into mixed-use entertainment spaces. These environments give local storytellers a platform to showcase their work, they stimulate local employment, and they drive the tourist economy. We are adapting stories that are uniquely African to create physical spaces that can help a city chart a new path culturally and economically. Rather than a nod to the past or simply repackaging stories for profit outside Africa, we want to tap into what already exists and use themed entertainment to help a city envision and build a more prosperous future.



Taiye, you coined the word “Afropolitan” nearly 20 years ago. Could you tell us about the word’s origin and what it means to you today?



TS: In 2005, I wrote an essay introducing the concept of Afropolitan identity and Afropolitan experience. I was writing about myself and the kind of stranded feeling I had. Born in the U.K., educated in the U.S., with proudly West African parents, I was feeling a bit “betwixt and between” those three identities. The essay went viral and I heard from many Africans who felt, and still feel, the same way. It’s so beautifully true, what Fri pointed out—that world-building, folklore, and storytelling began in Africa. It occurs to me that being an African in the 21st century is an interesting exercise in self-building. That powerful beginning that we all had in Africa was disrupted by the political process of colonization. Coming out of that, thoughtful Africans around the world have started building new notions of self. And the concept of Afropolitan experience is my contribution to the self-building project of the 21st century.



I understand you have a new TV series in Nigeria. Could you share more about it?



TS: It started with my first novel, Ghana Must Go, which is about an Afropolitan family—Ghanaian father, Nigerian mom, four children raised in the U.S.—wrestling with its fractured identity. Ghana Must Go is often spoken of as an Afropolitan novel, but for me, it’s a family novel. When I’m writing fiction, I’m focused entirely on my characters: their hopes, their dreams, their wants, their wishes, their sins, their shames. It’s a human story above all. That “humanizing” project led me to developing the TV series Victoria Island, set in the glitziest part of Lagos, Nigeria, one of the biggest cities on the continent and in the world. We joke that it’s like Crazy Rich Africans: an Afropolitan girl moves from the U.S. to Lagos for love, and ends up starting an event-planning business with her besties from abroad. So it’s an event-planning procedural, a party in every episode, great music and fashion and fun, and I can’t wait for the world to see it. Did you have any challenges getting the production green-lit? You’ve spoken pointedly about the difficulty of securing funding for programming that is uniquely African.



TS: That’s right. One of the greatest challenges any African creator faces right now is the systematic underfunding of content by Africans, about Africans. I say systematic because that underfunding is often spoken of as if it were logical. The logic being: Africans aren’t used to nice things. If you produce content that’s too glossy, it won’t read as authentic to African viewers. And then there’s the “more for less” premise: in Africa, the streamers are targeting a very large population of young people (most of them with phones), and they’re trying to get as many new subscribers as cost-effectively as possible. The assumption is that the African consumer won’t pay as much for a monthly subscription because incomes are lower and networks are less stable. Finally, there’s the idea that African characters are not globally interesting—that African stories will only appeal to African viewers. So there’s a devaluation of the African consumer, the African character, and the African content creator.

Production companies in the U.S. in particular are so data driven. Isn’t there data out there that would change their minds?



TS: There can’t be any data until there is a trial, until we have content about African characters, set in African countries, that is made with the same production values as everything else. And Wakanda doesn’t count! You need the apples-to-apples comparison. You need data on whether people like Squid Games and Parasite, two pieces of gorgeous content shot in Korea and in Korean, or whether they like Money Heist, shot in Spain and in Spanish, as much as they like White Lotus. It turns out that yes, they do, because all of those pieces of content look equally good—the cinematography, the color correction, the sound quality is as good. That’s apples to apples. But if you have no piece of African content that can stand on that shelf, then you’ll never know.



FF: I’m getting chills thinking about how Taiye’s experiences in film and TV parallel what I’m experiencing in entertainment development and real estate investment. World-building is about land and going to a physical place. The content drives traffic to the place, but the real value is the experience while you’re there, the value proposition that increases dwell time (and spending) and the land that is associated with it. But I would argue that the audience data does exist. Netflix and Amazon set up offices in Africa in 2016 to study the market. What they discovered is that the content market is quite saturated. The challenge is grappling with a savvy audience that is mobile, that demands quality, and that knows when they are being deceived or given scraps. If they’re going to visit your theme park, your concert, or support your movie, it’d better resonate authentically. It should champion the stories they want to see and represent them accurately. So when it comes to data gathering, the real metric should be authenticity and whether audiences feel represented or not. We need to dismantle this neocolonial idea that African audiences are somehow “less than.”



TS: Ironically, underestimating African audiences is to the detriment of the production companies’ bottom lines. Look at what’s happened in fashion, art, and music, where African creators are taking the world by storm. Every time African creatives, whether on the continent or in the diaspora, have been allowed to practice their crafts at the highest levels, they have excelled. However, it’s worth noting that in music, the production values are high and barriers to entry are relatively low. Today’s technology empowers anyone to make a professional-sounding track at home. But film and television is a bit of a final frontier because the barrier to entry remains high. AI will eventually make it easier to shoot an excellent-looking film at home. As the technology drives down the cost of making truly excellent content, it will expose the lie that African audiences aren’t as savvy, that African content isn’t globally relevant. And yet, even the tech can’t mask ignorance. Today you’ve got African musicians operating at the height of their game, to the delight of the world, and yet Apple picks the best 100 new albums of the year and doesn’t put a single African creator on the list.

Disney’s The Mandalorian Experience, an immersive pop-up exhibit featuring screen-used props, costumes, vehicles, creatures, and media, opened at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration (Anaheim, CA)

What would you give to other Afropolitan creatives on finding the right people to take chances on their content?



TS:You wait for other people to take a chance on you and, simultaneously, you take the chance yourself. I could have waited for a global streamer to change their minds about African content and finance my series the way it needed to be financed. Instead, I found a wonderfully forward-looking private investor who got my production company up and running, and we are busy putting content into the world while we “wait.” And I think that’s always been the way of the “emerging” creative—that is, any creative who is not a white male. You just do it yourself while you’re waiting for the chance.



FF: That’s absolutely right. We’ve been systemically forced to wait 300 years to be considered human or to be validated—to be given equal investment, to be able to chart the future of our destinies. What I love about the creative economy is that we are innately wired to build our own table, to see things through our own lens. And we are naturally impatient. If the cavalry isn’t coming, then we do it ourselves.



TS: The material reality of the legacy of colonization is that Africans are, for the most part, trying to close a gap. We’re still trying to get to the starting line while others take off running. To be a creative individual under these circumstances is to take one of the biggest leaps of faith. Against all odds, against the urges of family, against the disallowing behavior of mainstream culture and cultural gatekeepers, so many creatives are saying: I’m going to do it anyway. I’m going to try to be a painter. I’m going to try to be a musician. I’m going to go into world-building. I’m going to write novels, films, and TV shows. This is not what the hardworking African or African immigrant is taught or encouraged to do. All the African artists I know found that encouragement on some level deep within themselves. They took the first step and then met their angels, their mentors, their guides, and their peers once they set off down the path.



FF: It is a privilege for those of us who can afford to come to the U.S. or Europe and get an education. For me it was pure luck to have won the visa lottery that allowed me to have a green card and then eventually a path to citizenship. I hope that we can create systems and build large enough platforms for people to build careers in the arts that aren’t based on luck. What I’m excited about is that there are now government leaders in Africa who are saying, Let’s work together to create our own financing platforms, our own public-private partnerships and ecosystems that have a pipeline from finance all the way through opening day. There’s been a shift toward looking at the creative economy as a true investment pool and finding ways to do it at scale. We’ll see more and more the recognition that the responsibility shouldn’t fall to individual creators, that it can be like it is in the U.K. and the Netherlands where there are public-private partnerships to put creativity at the center. TS: Whenever I hear the phrase “Africa Rising,” I’m like: Our continent isn’t made of dough. It’s not just going to keep rising. We’ve done it. We’ve risen. Now we need to find the resources within the continent, within the diaspora, and within ourselves to ascend. FF: I call this period the Afrofuturist Renaissance; it’s happening across the diaspora, where we’re looking inward instead of outward. I had the privilege to speak with leaders at the U.S.-Africa Summit about location-based entertainment and what it means to translate film, television, and music into a physical destination. Some of these African leaders are looking beyond tech, healthcare, or agriculture to a different kind of revenue driver, which is creativity and integrated storytelling.

But to actually do business and travel within Africa, the lack of infrastructure is an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed. How do we make connections more easily so that the average woman in the market can have just as viable a path to launching her idea as a tech mogul? How do we remove the barriers for creators to own and get paid for their work in the digital market? We know that culture drives revenue. And the culture isn’t just about race and ethnicity and gender. It’s lifestyle, it’s identity. It’s how you see yourself in your “tribe.” It can be exploited and it can also be very empowering and bring people together. It makes absolute sense to think beyond traditionally Western or heteronormative narratives. TS: One model for that is Take Back the Mic, which is doing exactly what you just described to monetize engagement. It’s telling that they started in Africa and the Middle East. We know the world becomes a better place the more we spend time in other people’s lived realities. It’s not healthy to live in a world where you believe that every year there should be three films about World War II and none about Africa, a continent of 54 countries. Fri said culture drives revenue; I think culture also drives revolution, which is why there’s always been a little bit of nervousness about investing fully in African creatives and unleashing fully African creative potential. I’m reminded that in West Africa, French colonizers implemented laws that made it illegal for colonial subjects to make films. Colonial lawmakers knew that if Africans started making their own films and telling their own stories and seeing their own realities, they would lose control of their African colonies. FF: Storytelling can be dangerous and disruptive in the best way. But we can use these new narratives to try to work through the bigger questions and fears that we have about our collective future.

House of Music x iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 (Las Vegas, NV) What do you, and other creatives like you, need going forward? What’s your advice for anyone who wants to partner with Afropolitan creatives? TS: We need smart investors who recognize the massive potential that sits (and has always sat) at the frontiers of the creative industry. Not “helpful” creative executives, not “empowerment” initiatives, not “curious” producers who went to Cape Town for a wine tour or Botswana for a safari. We don’t want help or charity or uplift. We just want investment. FF: Yes, it’s about actual capital, but without the insane terms that would continue to drive the debt ratio. The creative economy isn’t like an iPhone that you can scale and have an exponential return. Capitalizing on emotion, connection, and empowerment lead to a different type of ROI with long-term impact. So in the case of world-building, on the land side you need visionary financiers as well as real estate developers willing to be the first. And on the content side you need people who understand how to build ecosystems for training, testing, and teaching, and who are interested in stories that explore future aspirations, prioritize the untold or forgotten histories for future generations to learn from, and who are looking for a return on impact as well as a return on investment.