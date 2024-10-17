MrBeast’s YouTube dominance takes a dip

On Saturday, MrBeast uploaded a new video. “7 Days Exploring An Underground City” amassed 56.5 million views within four days. For any other YouTuber, those numbers would be seismic. But, for YouTube’s most subscribed-to creator, the numbers are dramatically lower than his averages—and could be a sign of broader decline.

“7 Days Exploring An Underground City” had all the trappings of a successful MrBeast video: A clickable premise, excited scream-speaking, and a gaggle of other YouTubers (Logan Paul, Kai Cenat) to help promote it. But the four-day view count of 56.5 million views is dramatically low for the channel. A MrBeast video hasn’t had that slow of viewer growth since May 2023.

It’s been a slow backslide for MrBeast’s views in the past few months. Consider his last five videos: The earliest, published August 3, got 119 million views in four days. The following two videos earned 78 million views each in the same time frame. After that, his upload earned 67 million views. And now, the channel has hit a yearlong low of 56.5 million.