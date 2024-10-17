Can I donate my private stock to charity? This new Daffy program gives employees easier options

BY Sam Becker2 minute read

Roughly 60% of Americans own stocks of some shape or form, and millions of them own private stock—or shares of companies that are not publicly traded. Private stock is often included as part of a compensation package, given out as equity in the company, to entice employees to keep “skin in the game.”

But since private stock can’t be sold on public exchanges, tapping into its value is difficult, if not impossible. That leaves a lot of wealth on the sidelines, which could be used to buy a home, pay down debt, or fund charities and nonprofits. Daffy, a platform that facilitates digital charitable giving—and one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies—is rolling out a way for private stockholders to use that untapped wealth to help their favorite charities. The new offering, called the Private Stock Donation Program, effectively makes it easy for employees with private stock to donate it, potentially receive a tax deduction, and avoid capital gains (though they should check with their accountants!). Plus, the wealth will filter through to charitable causes of their choice via a donor-advised fund, a tax-advantaged account for charitable giving similar to Daffy’s other services.

“The idea for this goes back years,” says Daffy cofounder and CEO Adam Nash. “There are private companies out there that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and we’ve seen an explosion in the number of private companies—if you just add up the value of venture-backed unicorns in the U.S., it’s $2.2 trillion in private stock,” he says. “It’s the lack of liquidity that’s a problem.” ‘Previously the provenance of the ultra-wealthy’ Nash says that private stock donations have been around for a long time but that it was “previously the provenance of the ultra-wealthy and connected. Few people realize you can donate stock, let alone private stock.” As for how the Private Stock Donation Program will work, employers will allow employees to express interest or enroll (potentially former employees, too, who may be private stockholders) for a certain period of time. After that, stock donations are approved, Daffy facilitates the changing of hands, and the stock goes to the donor-advised fund. For employers, it’s a simple process, and again, one that wasn’t widely available to many people before.