How the humble ballot box became a political lighting rod

BY Hunter Schwarz4 minute read

Ballot boxes have become politicized in swing states like Wisconsin lately, but the truth is that the humble, mailbox-lookalikes are a long-standing, safe and effective way to cast your vote—in fact they’re required or allowed in most states.

As early voting gets underway in earnest, and with Election Day fast approaching, we’re diving into all things ballot box. Here, we examine the history of ballot boxes, how they’ve changed, where you can find a ballot box near you, and why there’s been so much drama around them this election cycle. What are ballot boxes? Voting can be intimidating, and beyond that, going to a physical voting location can sometimes be difficult to manage, especially for people with disabilities, older adults, or even just those with a busy schedule. Ballot drop boxes are designed to make voting easier. They’re sturdy, metal drop boxes one-way mail slots, much like a postal service collection box, that are placed in public by a local government official so voters can securely drop off their ballots at their convenience before Election Day.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Ballot boxes have been shown to increase voter turnout, researchers found after testing their impact in Pierce County, Washington, in 2017. The addition of five new drop boxes in the county that year led to a modest increase in turnout. What’s more, the closer a voter lived to a dropbox, the more likely they were to vote, according to the study, which was published by the MIT Election Data and Science Lab. How do ballot boxes work, and where can I find one near me? Voters who want to vote early or absentee might find drop boxes a convenient way to vote. You can find a drop box near you by checking with your local election office. To vote using a drop box, put your completed ballot in the return envelope, fill out any information requested on the return envelope, and drop it in the slot of an authorized drop box before polls close on Election Day. Note that some states might require your return envelope to be notarized, and some states have rules around whether a family member or caregiver is allowed to return your ballot for you.

States have their own rules for how drop boxes should be secured. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommends drop boxes be placed in convenient, accessible, high-visibility locations that are well-lit 24 hours a day and monitored by security cameras. What’s the history of ballot boxes? How have they changed? Americans once deposited their ballots in hats, but by the late 1800s, tamperproof boxes were a more common way for voters to cast their ballots, according to This Is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot by Alicia Yin Cheng. Drop boxes have been used in elections for years in states like Oregon and Washington, but the practice became more widespread during the 2020 election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

advertisement