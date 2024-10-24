BY Ally Zwahlen4 minute read

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are pivotal dates on the retail calendar, offering businesses of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to attract new customers and drive sales.

A record 200 million shoppers took part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation. All told, there were 76.2 million in-store shoppers in the U.S. on Black Friday 2023, making it the year’s most popular shopping day. Meanwhile, 134 million consumers shopped online during this period and spent $38 billion. So the customers are there—that’s the good news. The not-so-good news, especially if you’re selling online, is that you can’t capture those customers if they don’t know about your business and can’t find your website. You have to help them by boosting your site online. To do that, you need to ensure your business is easily findable and your reputation stands out when customers do find you.

Here are three ways to improve your standing online. 1. POLISH YOUR PROFILE Your first step is to ensure that your Google Business Profile is current and accurate, including the precise location of your business. This is important because your Google search ranking depends, in part, on the searcher’s proximity to your business. It’s especially important in attracting those customers who search for products or services by adding “near me.” For instance, “buy a new refrigerator near me.”

Your Google Business Profile should also effectively communicate your brand promise, clearly articulating what makes your business unique to potential customers. This means succinctly highlighting your value proposition and mentioning any special offers or promotions you have, especially for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping period. You also need to recognize the importance of your Google Business Profile’s star rating. These ratings are based on a combination of factors including review volume, customer sentiment, and overall score. The number of reviews you have significantly impacts your visibility, while the content and recency of those reviews also contribute to how easily your business gets noticed in search results. 2. ACTIVELY SOLICIT CUSTOMER REVIEWS

According to a study conducted by Reputation, 65% of U.S. consumers say reviews significantly influence their shopping choices.The trick is to nudge your customers into giving you reviews. Reputation found that only around 22% of consumers regularly share their experiences on review sites, while 55% rarely or never do.And those who do share are often the consumers who’ve had a bad experience. The unfortunate reality of online reviews is that satisfied customers are less likely to leave a good review and unsatisfied customers are more likely to leave a bad review. Negative reviews can heavily sway buying decisions, affecting 67% of consumers. You don’t want those. Positive reviews enhance confidence in 80% of consumers. These are the reviews you’re after. But how do you get your happy customers to leave a review? The first step is asking. When businesses actively ask for reviews, their overall rating usually improve. Requesting reviews can be simple and straightforward. It can be done when delivering a product or after a service is completed. For example, I recently visited my dentist and, as soon as I got into my car to leave, the staff had already sent me a text message asking for a review. This prompt actually led me to leave feedback.

There are various methods to request reviews, including email, text message, in-person request, or a prompt on your site. Regardless of your choice, actively seeking reviews from customers can significantly improve your overall rating and attract more customers to your business, whether it’s during Black Friday/Cyber Monday or anytime throughout the year. 3. RESPOND TO CUSTOMER FEEDBACK So you’ve got more reviews. That’s good. But now you must follow up. Businesses that listen to feedback and respond to it perform better, because when consumers feel their opinions are valued, they’ll be more loyal.

By actively listening and responding, you can also find out what’s important—and not so important—to consumers, so you can focus on what matters most. Even if the feedback is negative, you should respond and acknowledge the consumer’s opinion. Whether you think it’s valid or not, it’s the customer’s truth. Never answer a negative review with a negative response. Be professional. Explain clearly how you’re going to redress the situation. Provide details on next steps, timeline, etc. When you think you’ve smoothed the situation, ask the customer for further feedback to make sure you got it right. It’s amazing how often someone who’s had a poor customer experience turns into a strong brand supporter once their bad experience is addressed and rectified. A perfect example of this is a large regional health care provider we work with. The provider was facing complaints about its lack of representation on Google. Incomplete business listings and a shortage of reviews were negatively impacting the hospital’s online visibility.

After taking the criticism to heart and making the appropriate changes, its average rating surged from 3.7 to 4.5 stars, and its monthly Google rating volumes skyrocketed by over 900% to 4,500. Improvement in star ratings is crucial because most health care seekers demand a minimum four-star rating before even considering a provider. FINAL TAKEAWAY Your brand is who you want to be, but your reputation is what your consumers actually think about you. The aim is to understand the gap between your brand and your reputation. This enables you to strengthen the bond with your customers. And it is this bond that can ultimately help you land more business during the all-important Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period.