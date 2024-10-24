BY Doug Lui4 minute read

Despite significant barriers, LGBTQ+ founders consistently outperform their peers in various metrics to showcase resilience, innovation, and a commitment to community impact. Supporting these entrepreneurs aligns financial returns with social progress, creating a win-win scenario for investors, society, and the economy at large. In many ways, this may be the last and largest gap in VC investment thesis.

OUTPERFORMANCE X UNDERFUNDING = OPPORTUNITIES The outperformance and underfunding of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs are well documented. A recent report shows that LGBTQ+ founders received only 0.5% of the $2.1 trillion in U.S. startup funding from 2000 to 2022, despite comprising 7.1% of the population. However, these founders have created 36% more jobs, secured 114% more patents, and achieved 44% more exits compared to their peers. This exceptional performance with highly limited resources demonstrates their efficiency and effectiveness in creating value—a clear signal to investors that these entrepreneurs are not just competitive but high-potential investment opportunities. In Canada, LGBTQ+ businesses contribute over $22 billion annually to the economy and employ more than 435,000 people. This substantial economic footprint underscores the importance of supporting these entrepreneurs, who are already making a significant impact despite facing systemic challenges. FINANCIAL RETURNS X SOCIAL GOOD Investing in LGBTQ+-led startups is about more than just social responsibility; it’s a sound financial move that statistically leads to outsized returns. Studies have shown that diverse teams bring a broader range of perspectives, leading to better decision-making, innovation, and, hence, higher success rates. This is particularly relevant in industries where disruption and creativity are keys to success, such as fintech, digital health, clean energy, and media—all areas where LGBTQ+ founders are contributing​ actively and economically.

Despite the debate around increasing recognition of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) in the private sector, a recent survey reveals that many still factor this into investment decisions, further highlighting the financial benefits of supporting underrepresented groups. Investors who prioritize diversity are not only fostering a more inclusive economy, but also positioning themselves to capitalize on the unique opportunities these founders present. The strong performance of LGBTQ+-led ventures, despite underfunding, is a testament to their potential for outsized returns. THE CRUCIAL ROLE OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE LEADERS To fully unlock the potential of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, both public and private sectors must take proactive steps. Government initiatives, such as grants and funding specifically for LGBTQ+ businesses, can help level the playing field. At the same time, private investors need to adopt more inclusive practices, such as integrating LGBTQ+ metrics into their investment criteria and actively supporting LGBTQ+ founders through mentorship and community engagement​. True allyship goes beyond words. It requires tangible support, including financial investment and the creation of inclusive networks that allow LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to thrive. For example, dedicated funds for LGBTQ+ founders, investor participation in community events, and public declarations of support can make a significant difference in creating an environment where these entrepreneurs feel empowered to seek the resources they need​.

POST-INVESTMENT SUPPORT = MAXIMUM RETURN Securing funding is just the first step. LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs often face unique challenges that require tailored post-investment support. This is especially true in sectors such as digital health and fintech, where regulatory hurdles and market complexities can be daunting. Investors who provide not just capital, but also strategic guidance and mentorship can help LGBTQ+ founders navigate these challenges and scale their businesses more effectively. An effective approach is to design and deploy a matrix approach with subject matter experts (SME) by industries and skill sets, supporting these start-ups on a fractional or as-needed basis. Mentorship from experienced investors who understand the specific needs of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs can also be transformative. This includes helping them build networks, access new markets, and develop strategies that leverage their unique insights and perspectives. Such support not only increases the chances of business success, but also strengthens the investor-founder relationship, fostering long-term collaboration and trust. THE BUSINESS CASE FOR INCLUSION The case for investing in LGBTQ+-led startups is clear: These entrepreneurs bring resilience, innovation, and a strong commitment to community impact. By supporting them, investors can achieve superior financial returns while also contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society. This alignment of financial and social goals is the hallmark of smart, forward-thinking investment strategies.

With up to 30% of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQ+, the demand for inclusive investment strategies will only grow. Both the public and private sectors must recognize that supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs is not just ethically right—it’s the right thing to do financially. As more investors and organizations commit to this cause, the venture capital landscape will become more diverse, dynamic, and prosperous for all. FINAL THOUGHTS Investing in LGBTQ+ startups is a powerful way to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and support social equity. It’s time for the investment community to step up, provide the resources and support these entrepreneurs’ need, and in doing so, build a stronger, more inclusive future.