How Alabama is building a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs

As the tech landscape evolves, so do traditional notions about where innovation can flourish. While coastal cities like San Francisco and New York have long been known as hubs of entrepreneurial activity, other regions across the U.S. are positioning themselves as attractive destinations for business founders. Alabama is rapidly becoming a hotbed for innovation, attracting entrepreneurs and fostering a diverse ecosystem centered around cutting-edge technology, growth, and inclusivity.

Innovate Alabama is partnering with elected officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to create an environment where new businesses can thrive, access capital, and attract top talent. During the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, the organization hosted a panel discussion that brought together three business leaders who have successfully grown their companies in Alabama. They shared insights into the unique advantages the state offers and how its robust support network is helping drive entrepreneurship. Here are four key takeaways from the discussion. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. Public-private partnerships provide greater support.

Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership, brings together government officials, private industry leaders, and startup founders to create policies and programs that accelerate business growth. One of its primary goals is to provide a comprehensive suite of resources for entrepreneurs, including access to funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Entrepreneurs in Alabama benefit from a collaborative culture where knowledge sharing is the norm. “Some of the biggest companies in the state realize that this is a really important part of the future and want to be a part of it in their own way,” said Britney Summerville, founder of Birmingham Bound, a company dedicated to supporting Birmingham’s burgeoning tech scene. As large corporations invest in the ecosystem, they play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of innovative companies.

2. Creative funding models empower entrepreneurs.

While securing capital is a challenge for any startup, Alabama is using creative funding models to give its entrepreneurs a competitive edge. “At the end of the day, we need three things to really move the needle on entrepreneurship, and that’s talent, great community, and the capital to get it done,” said Shegun Otulana, founder and CEO of Harmony Venture Labs, which helps launch, grow, and support startups. Innovate Alabama has allocated nearly $100 million through initiatives like LendAL, which partners with private lenders to provide capital to small businesses, and InvestAL, a program that offers matching investments and connects high-growth startups with investors and venture capital firms. In addition, the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program offers nondilutive grant funding to accelerate research commercialization within the state. “What you’re seeing is a creative way to bring that capital to bear so that we can really help entrepreneurs have an advantage and be able to succeed,” Otulana explained.

3. Alabama provides access to deep talent pools.

One of the most significant challenges for startups in traditional tech hubs is the competition for top talent. In Silicon Valley, for example, the demand for skilled workers often outstrips supply, making it difficult for smaller startups to compete with big-name tech giants. Tamar Blue, founder and CEO of MentalHappy, a platform offering free mental health resources and support groups, relocated her business from San Francisco to Alabama to tap the state’s rich talent pool. “For us, moving was a no-brainer because with all of the universities around Birmingham, it just created a great feeder of talent for us,” she said. Alabama is home to more than 60 colleges and universities, including 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), which gives companies access to a pipeline of skilled graduates across a range of industries. This educational infrastructure is helping founders in Alabama build strong teams and access a more diverse workforce, a key factor in industries like healthcare where representation is key.

