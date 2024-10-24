BY Stephanie Harris4 minute read

Brands face increasing pressure to adapt their marketing strategies amid global economic uncertainty. The “nervous” economy, marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and spending, has caused a shift in consumer behavior, forcing businesses to rethink how they engage with customers.

PARTNER MARKETING Partner (or partnership) marketing is a strategic collaboration between two parties (typically two businesses or a business and a public figure) to reach mutually beneficial marketing goals. These goals include growing an audience on a new platform, increasing brand awareness in a specific demographic, attracting new customers, or strengthening existing customer loyalty. Partner marketing is one of the most agile and effective strategies for navigating this evolving landscape, helping brands meet the growing demand for value, flexibility, and convenience. A consumer payment trend that has emerged as particularly powerful is Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). BNPL has rapidly become a go-to marketing tool for driving incremental growth, especially during uncertain times when consumers are looking to stretch their purchasing power.

According to Adobe, BNPL hit an all-time usage high in 2023 on Cyber Monday and was up 42.5% from 2022. This trend, slated to be used by 44% of all digital buyers by 2028, is no longer just an alternative payment option, but a key element in evolved consumer behavior that necessitates modern partner marketing strategies. Another trend falling squarely under the partner economy umbrella is influencer marketing, which is projected to grow to $24.1 billion by 2025. This growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 32%, underscores the increasing reliance on influencers as key partners who co-create content and shape brand narratives in real time with their audiences. As brands shift toward deeper and more collaborative relationships with influencers, the lines between partner and creator economies blur, transforming traditional marketing strategies into more organic and authentic audience engagements.

A NERVOUS CONSUMER LANDSCAPE The current economic climate has created a “nervous” marketplace where consumers are more discerning about spending decisions. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating employment rates have contributed to a sense of uncertainty. Consumers are prioritizing affordability and seeking brands that offer flexible payment options or added value. For marketers, this means understanding that the traditional “one-size-fits-all” approach no longer works. Consumers today demand more from brands, and partner marketing allows businesses to meet these needs by delivering personalized content and flexible payment options.

Partner marketing thrives in this environment because it’s performance-based. Brands only pay for measurable outcomes, making it a cost-effective solution during economic volatility. As more brands seek to align their marketing spend with clear, data-driven results, partner marketing offers a lower-risk, high-reward model that adapts to shifting consumer behaviors and market conditions. DIFFERENT CLASSES, DIFFERENT PRIORITIES One key takeaway from the current economic climate is that the impact is not uniform across all consumer segments. Lower and middle-class consumers—which includes a large portion of digital-first Gen Zers that will account for 20% of the U.S. population this year—are feeling the pressure of inflation more acutely than their upper-middle-class counterparts.

For brands, this stratification means tailoring marketing strategies to meet the needs of different consumer classes. Lower-income consumers emphasize finding the best deals, using coupons, and opting for payment flexibility, which makes BNPL and influencers focusing on discounts especially attractive. In contrast, upper-middle-class consumers continue to spend but are becoming more selective, focusing on brands or creators that align with their aspirational values or offer superior experiences. Influencer marketing becomes essential as brands segment these consumer behaviors. As a nimble retailer, work to prioritize partnering with influencers who resonate with your specific audience segment. For example, influencers who appeal to budget-conscious consumers can emphasize deals and coupon codes, while those targeting affluent consumers should highlight exclusivity and premium experiences. By aligning with the right influencers to meet your goals, you can more effectively connect with your audience, delivering messages that meet both financial and emotional needs.

BNPL works across these consumer segments by offering purchasing power with flexible payments. For lower-income consumers, it means access to goods they might not be able to afford upfront. For affluent consumers, it offers convenience and better cash flow management. By integrating BNPL into your partner marketing strategy, you can meet the current needs of your customers while also building long-term loyalty by offering a value-driven solution. LEVERAGING BNPL AND INFLUENCER MARKETING As we look ahead, brands that adapt to the nervous economy will be the ones that can thrive. BNPL is a win-win solution. For consumers, it provides a flexible way to make purchases without the financial burden of upfront costs. For brands, it drives conversion, increases average order value, and builds customer loyalty.

Further, the distinction between the creator and partner economies is fading as influencers adopt performance-based models. This shift is accelerating, making creators across the funnel an essential part of brand strategies, as they offer a direct connection to target audiences. However, BNPL and influencer strategies are just pieces of the larger puzzle. Successful partner marketing in this economic climate requires a holistic approach that includes understanding consumer behavior, leveraging the right platforms, and staying agile. Partner marketers have the opportunity to lead this shift by providing tools and strategies that help brands connect with consumers in meaningful, value-driven ways. THE POWER OF PARTNER MARKETING