A new Disney theme park pass let’s you skip the lines at a hefty price. Here’s how to buy it and a breakdown of how much it costs

As if taking your kids to Disney theme parks wasn’t already expensive enough, the Walt Disney Company has found a new way to upsell desperate parents who are willing to pay big bucks to skip the long lines at its theme parks in California and Florida.

The one-day Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which is being piloted at U.S. parks, allows visitors access to a faster line throughout the day, without an app reservation, for one ride per experience. (Think of it like TSA Pre-Check at an airport where lines move more quickly.) The pass rolls out next week at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in California, and Disney World theme parks near Orlando, Florida, in two weeks on October 30—just in time for Halloween. October is among the busier times for theme parks because of Halloween-related celebrations, which have become major moneymakers over the past couple decades. This pass gives visitors access to theme park attractions, but with limited availability.

Disney World in Florida How much would you pay to fast-track your kids for a day? Disney World’s premium line-skipping pass can cost up to $449, per person for one day, before taxes. At Disney World’s theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom), a single Premier Pass costs between $129 and $449 (per pass, plus tax). A family of four is looking at between $516 and $1,796 (per family, plus tax). And that’s for just one day, in addition to the cost of a theme park admission ticket.

Prices vary based on the theme park and how busy it is that day. (For example, Halloween and Christmas prices will be higher.) Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129 – $199 (per person + tax)

$129 – $199 (per person + tax) EPCOT: $169 – $249 (per person + tax)

$169 – $249 (per person + tax) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269 – $349 (per person + tax)

$269 – $349 (per person + tax) Magic Kingdom: $329 – $449 (per person + tax) One Premier Pass at Animal Kingdom on a not-so-busy day would cost $129 (per ticket, plus tax) while the same pass at Magic Kingdom on a busy day could cost $449 (per ticket, plus tax). Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks At Disney’s California theme parks, things work a little differently: The pass will be available to any guest at one price for use at both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure parks on the same day.

That pass will run a whopping $400 per person, per day for park visits through the end of December. Next year, pricing will vary based on the demand that day and cost between $300 and $400 per pass. Which resorts and hotels are eligible? For Disney World in Florida, the pass is only available for guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, and select hotels, including the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Swan Hotel, and Shades of Green Resort. Here is the full list of those eligible resorts and hotels: