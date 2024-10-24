BY Elisha Riedlinger2 minute read

Ever been to a cybersecurity conference? Every vendor promises the world. But at an event meant to educate, how can one learn when everyone claims to do it all? You might’ve walked out thinking it was a joke—figuratively speaking, of course.

Vendors often look at things myopically, focusing only on their product, not your environmental variables. They’re on a mission to sell, not necessarily to solve your problems holistically. ASK YOURSELF THE HARD QUESTIONS There’s a classic sales methodology called SPIN Selling by Neil Rackham, and its third stage is called “Implication,” or “Demonstrating Capability.” It’s clear, concise, and designed to match products to client needs in four easy steps.

Sometimes, though, it feels like ‘spin’ has ‘spun’ out of control. It leaves readers like you in the mud. But fear not! This author is here to put things back on track. In order to find success in your solution, you can start by asking yourself these tough questions: Are you protected from catastrophic events like ransomware? Have you tested your solutions for such events? Have you considered all environmental variables (database recreation, user accounts, etc.)? Can your bandwidth handle restoring hundreds or thousands of workstations and servers? Are you protected from unknown, zero-day, or ‘living off the land’ attacks? What’s your “time to recovery”? How long can you afford to be down while rebuilding? If any of these questions scare you, then mission accomplished! Every story needs to hit you in the gut, and if I’ve got your attention, we’re on the right track!

TAKE TIME DURING YOUR DISCOVERY It’s your job to take care of yourself, your organization, your users, and your customers—no one else will do it for you. Look beyond the RFI/RFP document that was conveniently provided to you (which should be a red flag!), and ask yourself (and the vendors you’re working with) the tough questions, even if they don’t directly relate to the product. Why? Because a solution is part of a stack that should result in success, not failure. You want vendors who care, work together, and form part of a winning team. You don’t want to be stuck explaining why your expensive solution set failed. Your job, reputation, and data are on the line.