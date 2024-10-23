BY Jack Borie4 minute read

In a world dominated by connectivity, we rely on GPS for everything from navigating city streets to tracking the arrival of our food delivery. But most of us don’t give much thought to how it all works—until it doesn’t. Whether it’s your Uber driver getting lost in a crowded urban area, your delivery package arriving late, or an autonomous vehicle encountering a signal disruption, the vulnerabilities of GPS are becoming clearer.

As we move toward a more connected and automated future, the limitations of GPS are not just an inconvenience; they’re a roadblock to progress. Luckily, a new wave of GPS alternatives is coming, and the impact will be felt by businesses, consumers, and investors alike. GPS: CRITICAL BUT VULNERABLE GPS has served us well, but it has limitations. In both military and commercial applications, GPS signals are vulnerable to jamming, spoofing, and interference, leading to inaccuracies and inefficiencies. For everyday people, this could mean anything from a map taking you to the wrong location to a self-driving car losing its bearings in a tunnel. In dense urban environments, GPS struggles to provide the accuracy needed for precise navigation, especially when signals are blocked by tall buildings or adverse weather.

As we become more dependent on real-time location services in our daily lives—whether through ride-sharing apps, smart home deliveries, or even personal fitness tracking—these vulnerabilities can create real-world frustrations. And as businesses grow increasingly automated and logistics-driven, the stakes become even higher. THE RISE OF GPS ALTERNATIVES The good news? The next generation of navigation technologies is emerging, offering more accurate, secure, and reliable alternatives to GPS. These technologies are not only set to transform industries but will also dramatically improve the consumer experience.

U.S. tech company AstraNav has invented a software-based method to provide devices and vehicles with precise location data without relying on GPS, internet, WiFi, or cellular signals. Their patented technology leverages the Earth’s own magnetic fields instead of satellite signals or network connectivity for navigation, tracking, and other location intelligence services. For consumers, this would give turn-by-turn directions indoors, underground, or in places where GPS signals are traditionally weak or non-existent. Imagine navigating a massive shopping mall or a subway system without losing your way because of poor GPS signals. Or, think about how your phone could guide you through multi-story buildings or crowded areas with pinpoint precision. Governments can also deploy a layer of secure, reliable location services as a backup to satellite constellations, which are notoriously vulnerable to jamming and spoofing. Another exciting development comes from the world of quantum mechanics. Researchers at Imperial College London are working on the “quantum compass,” a navigation system that doesn’t rely on external signals. Using subatomic particles, this technology can determine location even in underground tunnels or underwater. This could revolutionize industries like mining, oil and gas, and urban infrastructure, but it also has massive implications for everyday users. Consumers could soon have devices that work flawlessly in environments where GPS fails—think deep in a subway system or a rural area far from cell towers. Then there’s Xona Space Systems, which is developing a satellite constellation known as Pulsar©. This system aims to provide centimeter-level accuracy, far exceeding what GPS can offer today. For consumers and businesses alike, this level of accuracy will have immediate benefits. Think about the rise of autonomous delivery drones or driverless taxis—these services will depend on near-perfect geolocation to operate safely and efficiently. The Pulsar system could ensure that your next grocery delivery arrives at your doorstep with precision, no matter how dense or remote your neighborhood may be.

WHY IT MATTERS FOR CONSUMERS, BUSINESSES, AND INVESTORS What’s exciting about these developments is that they’re not just about improving navigation for businesses—they represent a critical shift in how companies can secure their operations and ensure business continuity. As a business leader, it’s essential to understand that this isn’t just about benefits; it’s about staying ahead of potential disruptions and vulnerabilities. As our reliance on location-based services grows—with applications in autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and smart cities—the risks associated with outdated GPS systems are also rising. What happens if your logistics operations face interference, or your autonomous systems lose accuracy due to signal jamming? Emerging alternatives provide new layers of security, precision, and reliability.

To prepare, business leaders need to start by reassessing their current dependencies on GPS and similar systems. Here’s what you can do: Invest In Resilient Navigation Technologies : Look into alternatives like M-GPS®, quantum navigation, or advanced satellite systems that offer more reliable and secure services.

: Look into alternatives like M-GPS®, quantum navigation, or advanced satellite systems that offer more reliable and secure services. Conduct Risk Assessments : Evaluate the vulnerabilities in your current operations tied to GPS and location-based services, especially in environments prone to signal disruption.

: Evaluate the vulnerabilities in your current operations tied to GPS and location-based services, especially in environments prone to signal disruption. Diversify Your Navigation Infrastructure : Ensure you have backup systems in place that can handle failures or disruptions in traditional GPS.

: Ensure you have backup systems in place that can handle failures or disruptions in traditional GPS. Collaborate With Tech Providers: Stay in close contact with providers of these emerging technologies to ensure you’re integrating the latest advancements as they become available. By taking proactive steps today, businesses can ensure they’re not just reacting to changes in navigation technologies but leading with solutions that secure their future operations. A NEW ERA IN NAVIGATION