How these Arizona Republicans are making Kamala Harris a can’t-miss candidate in the state

BY Hunter Schwarz3 minute read

Of all the swing states he lost in 2020, former President Donald Trump lost Arizona by the smallest margin. Four years later, he could win it back.

Polls have shown Trump with a narrow lead in the state, where registered Republicans and independents outnumber registered Democrats. If Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to win in Arizona, then, she needs to build a broad coalition. Luckily for her, there’s Arizona Republicans for Harris. The all-volunteer group, a political action committee formally called “Arizona Republicans Who Believe In Treating Others With Respect,” formed during the 2020 campaign in support of President Joe Biden. That first generation of yard signs showed the Arizona flag, a well-designed and popular state symbol. But they also had a major design flaw: hard-to-read type. The group had sized the words “Arizona” and “Republicans” in small type to fit on either side of the Arizona flag’s copper star with a small “For” and king-sized “Biden” written below the star. Now, the signs are getting a home-stretch revamp.

A new sign for Republicans for Harris The new version of the signs keep the Arizona flag, but the text is easier to read. “Arizona Republicans” is written out in larger type, so people know just who is pro-Harris at a glance, giving others on the fence a permission structure to cast their vote similarly. The type is bigger still on new digital billboards, which stack the words on top of an even larger “For Harris.” [Photo: Arizona Republicans for Harris] Since many of the group’s physical signs are vandalized or taken, it has heavily devoted resources this year into digital billboards. The group has 30 digital billboards up now in the Phoenix area, with 50 total that will be in rotation in the week before Election Day. The group has also made about 750 yard signs and about 100 larger street signs, and they expanded their sign slogans to include “Arizona Independent,” “Moderates,” and “Conservatives for Harris,” as well as their latest iteration, “Arizona Together For Harris.” “It looks really good because ‘Together’ is just about the same length as ‘Arizona’ and so it’s really symmetrical,” Arizona Republicans for Harris member Kelli Millett tells Fast Company of the new sign. It also speaks to the group’s larger message. “Our group wants unity and hope and respect.”

Political sign pushback Despite their early hard-to-read signs, many of which are still up on street intersections, they’ve inspired copycats with disparaging slogans, like “Incels” and “Cucks for Harris,” that mimic the “Arizona Republicans for Harris” design with the Arizona flag. Inspiring parodies is proof at least that people have been reading, but the rival signs also reveal political divisions in local neighborhoods and congregations in cities and towns like Mesa and Gilbert in the Southeast Valley. Political yard signs in Arizona are protected by law during campaign season, and signage is a major part of political messaging in the state. Signs can sometimes turn ugly with personal attacks, especially after early voting begins, though it doesn’t have to be that way. For Arizona Republicans for Harris, the choice to use the state flag in the sign was “a way to communicate that we’re all Arizonans no matter what political party you’re in,” Millett says, not to mention “it’s an awesome flag.”