The furniture giant’s new goal is to cut total emissions 50% by 2030, and at least 90% by 2050. Here’s how it’s doing that.

What Ikea learned when it ditched its old climate goal—and got more ambitious

[Photos: Ikea]

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

Six years ago, Ikea set a goal to be “climate positive” by 2030, meaning that the company planned to reduce more emissions than it emitted.

Inter Ikea Group, the parent company that owns the Ikea brand, launched new plans to cut emissions throughout its supply chain, from changing materials to adding electric delivery vans at stores. It started experimenting with furniture repair and taking back old products to be fixed. It worked to quickly switch to renewable energy.

To reach the goal, the company planned to cut emissions just 15% by the end of the decade. To tackle the remaining 85%, it planned to rely on carbon removal in its supply chain. (The forests that supply wood for its furniture, for example, can theoretically capture more CO2 depending on how they’re managed.)

Earlier this year, the company shifted to a more aggressive goal: Now it plans to cut total emissions 50% by 2030. For the world’s largest furniture company,that means eliminating nearly 15.5 million metric tons of emissions by 2030 from its 2016 baseline, or roughly as much as the annual climate pollution from 2.6 million gas cars. By 2050, it plans to cut total emissions by at least 90%.

