What your ‘stress personality’ reveals about handling stress at work

BY Smriti Joshi4 minute read

Never before in history have we been so spoiled in resources to deal with our stress at work. Never before in history have we been so stressed at work, according to a Gallup report.

Both of these things are true, so where did we go wrong? Our grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ generations would likely be shocked to see the comprehensive work wellness packets that come with most corporate jobs today. For prior generations, mental health was not an issue that was discussed or addressed within the workplace, period. Yet, a book published over 40 years ago, in 1981, may help us understand why the robust investments applied to stress at work today aren’t always delivering an impact.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Your Stress Personalities: A Look at Your Selves, was written by psychologists Mary Dempcy, Rene Tihista, and Robyn Ross Watson who noticed a pattern in their practice. During psychotherapy sessions, patients displayed patterns of self-criticism and self-judgment differently based on their personalities and also responded differently to methods aimed at assuaging those negative feelings. That’s quite different from what I see in my work today. I often audit the wellness and mental health programs of large corporations pouring significant sums into trying to improve job satisfaction, retention, and productivity among their workforces. But despite the droves of materials and well-intentioned attempts at support structures, most are addressing stress at work from a one-size-fits-all approach rather than providing individualized clinical guidance to each employee. Despite these well-intentioned efforts, our recent Wysa survey found that while 44% of employees acknowledge their company’s proactive stance on mental health, a staggering 57% still experience core symptoms of severe stress or depression. This discrepancy highlights the gap between intention and impact in many work wellness programs.

Let’s dive into the seven stress personalities outlined in the book and see how this legacy psychological literature overcomes one-size-fits-all approaches to managing our stress at work. The internal timekeeper Timekeepers enjoy being in charge and taking responsibility but often take on too much, resulting in multitasking and failing to recognize when productivity crosses the line to being overburdened. If you or someone you manage associates with this stress type, finding strategies to slow down will be one of the most powerful stress antidotes. A commitment partner, who discusses decisions and priorities before agreeing to big new projects or tasks, is helpful. The striver Strivers are competitive and driven. They don’t like asking for help and are prone to burning themselves out in pursuit of the top rung of the achievement ladder. Reducing stress sustainably for strivers usually requires encouraging collaboration as a new work method. For overwhelmed strivers, create a delegation plan that reevaluates what elements of a project make sense to handle solo, and what others can assist with.

advertisement

The pleaser The pleaser is plagued by guilt anytime they have to say no. They sacrifice their own interests for the sake of others and are likely to experience resentment or burnout after taking on too much. To assuage concerns of not being a cooperative member of the team, pleasers may benefit from keeping a record of what’s asked of them and what they’re saying yes to versus no. Seeing firsthand the volume of projects they’re committing to and assisting with can help overcome any guilt of saying no. The sabertooth Sabertooths can be volatile emotional forces in the workplace. They often experience anger or frustration in response to stress and might unintentionally create a toxic environment for others as they struggle to manage their emotions. These individuals benefit from meditation exercises, yoga, or other mindfulness exercises provided in-person or virtually through an app, provided they use it at the moment of heightened stress. They benefit from learning to pause and breathe when things start to feel out of control and make decisions with a clearer and less emotional mindset. The inner con artist The inner con artist struggles with self-defeating behavior often associated with procrastination. They may underestimate how much effort it takes to be successful and push to tomorrow what could be done today, leaving them stressed and overburdened when the deadline comes. The inner con artist and their manager should pay special attention to developing balanced and feasible timelines for their work.