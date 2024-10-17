Walmart sells this tiny house for less than $16,000

One option, a 19-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house,” comes with a steel frame structure that unfolds from the size of a shipping container to create a basic studio cottage with built-in windows, insulated walls, and an insulated roof. Inside, there’s space for a bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom. The bathroom comes with a toilet and shower; the rest of the space is unfinished. The cost: $15,900.

[Image: Walmart/Chery Industrial]

Chery Industrial, the third-party seller behind the Chinese-made house, also sells options like a sleek white “Apple cabin”—vaguely reminiscent of the shape of an iPhone—with aluminum panel walls, room for a bed and office, and a built-in bathroom, for $17,400. (This isn’t an endorsement; we haven’t tried the houses out.)

[Photo: Walmart/Chery Industrial]

Of course, that’s not the total cost. You’ll also need to rent a forklift or crane to unload it when it’s delivered. You’ll need to hire contractors to pour a foundation, add wiring, and build out a kitchen. You may have to pay large fees to connect the tiny house to utilities. The most expensive part is owning the land where it will sit.