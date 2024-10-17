Walmart sells this tiny house for less than $16,000

When you’re buying laundry detergent or toilet paper at Walmart.com, you can also buy a tiny house.
One option, a 19-by-20-foot “expandable prefab house,” comes with a steel frame structure that unfolds from the size of a shipping container to create a basic studio cottage with built-in windows, insulated walls, and an insulated roof. Inside, there’s space for a bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom. The bathroom comes with a toilet and shower; the rest of the space is unfinished. The cost: $15,900.
Chery Industrial, the third-party seller behind the Chinese-made house, also sells options like a sleek white “Apple cabin”—vaguely reminiscent of the shape of an iPhone—with aluminum panel walls, room for a bed and office, and a built-in bathroom, for $17,400. (This isn’t an endorsement; we haven’t tried the houses out.)
Of course, that’s not the total cost. You’ll also need to rent a forklift or crane to unload it when it’s delivered. You’ll need to hire contractors to pour a foundation, add wiring, and build out a kitchen. You may have to pay large fees to connect the tiny house to utilities. The most expensive part is owning the land where it will sit.
Then there’s the challenge of whether your local zoning laws actually allow you to build something like this, especially if you’re interested in building a tiny house as your main dwelling rather than as an accessory apartment. (Some cities are becoming more flexible: Los Angeles now allows “tiny houses on wheels,” which tend to be much less expensive to build than other ADUs, or accessory dwelling units. And a growing number of cities and states are actively trying to encourage homeowners to build ADUs, or even turn them into condos to sell.)
If you have the space and legal ability to build a tiny house, some options are surprisingly affordable. That’s true beyond Walmart’s offerings (or those from Amazon or Home Depot). A basic log cabin from Great Lakes Tiny Homes, for example, comes with a storage loft, wiring, plumbing, tongue-and-groove flooring, a bathroom with shower and toilet, and even kitchen cabinets included, all for $27,950.
It’s not quite the same as the kit houses of the 1920s, when it was possible to order a full-size craftsman home from Sears for the equivalent of around $32,000 in today’s dollars. And living in a tiny house long-term isn’t always ideal. But having more options for cheap housing can’t hurt.