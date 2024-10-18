Ultimate guide to the best AI tools to make your life and work easier

Generative AI tools have been popping up everywhere and becoming second nature to use. That’s thanks in part, to a familiar user experience. “If you’re using a generative AI model, you enter a prompt describing the output you’d like, and the program gives it to you,” Danica Lo wrote in 2023, “whether it’s in the form of text, code, images, or—increasingly—sound and video.”

The most popular is ChatGPT, said Lo, a contributing editor at Fast Company, but there has also been a rise in text-to-image tools and AI avatars popping up around various social media.

Along with that comes some anxiety about whether the technology will get so advanced, humans will become obsolete. Lo explained that generative AI doesn’t have the capacity to take over our jobs but it can make our lives (and even the search for a job) a little bit easier. “To avoid going the way of door-to-door encyclopedia salesmen or Yellow Pages publishers, adapting to an AI-driven workplace will mean learning to leverage technology as a tool,” Lo wrote, “similar to how using the internet or specialist software can create enormous opportunities for scaling entire industries.”

As such, Fast Company tech reporter Jared Newman and Lo have compiled long lists of AI tools to help you with different needs. Here’s a curated guide of all the AI tools you’ll need to make your life and work easier.