The full moon will be a ‘Hunter’ supermoon tonight. Here’s when to see it and what it means

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

A full moon during October just hits differently. It’s like the night sky is setting the perfect mood for the spooky season. This month’s offering is known as the “Hunter’s Moon,” but that’s not all. This is also a supermoon month. Let’s get into moon folklore, what this all means, and how to see the Super Hunter’s Moon rise tonight. (Thursday, October 17)

Moon symbolism in haunting stories Many believe the Moon impacts human behavior. This has even crept into our language. The Latin word for Moon is luna, which can be found in words such as “lunacy” and “lunatic,” implying that the Moon is responsible for making people crazy. While this hasn’t been scientifically proven, many scary stories use this as a guiding principle. The concept of werewolves takes this idea to the extreme. These creatures are ordinary people most of the month but when the full Moon comes around it turns them into monsters. The concept dates back to Ancient Greece and is found in writings by the historian Herodotus. Roman writers Ovid, Virgil, and Pliny the Elder continued the tradition. The werewolf folklore has only continued to evolve throughout history. From Silver Bullet to Twilight, Hollywood loves to howl at the Moon. What’s a Hunter’s Moon? Full moons occur about once a month. Each one gets a name from the Farmer’s Almanac. The publication gets its inspiration from Native American and Colonial American sources. The Hunter’s Moon was the name used by the Algonquin people.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

October is the month that wild game plumps up to survive winter. This makes it a great time to hunt that same wild game so humans can get through the harsh cold months. It is also known as the Falling Leaves Moon by the Anishinaabe people and the Ice Moon by the Haida. What’s a supermoon? The term “supermoon” isn’t an official astronomical term. It’s more of a fun nickname for when the Moon’s elliptical orbit is at its closest point to the Earth during a full moon. This makes the natural satellite appear bigger and brighter and happens consecutively three or four times a year. According to NASA, October will be the third of four supermoons of 2024. It is arguably the best one to see because it will be the closest full Moon of this year. What’s the best way to see this special occurrence? The ideal time to see a full moon is right after sunset. Fix your eyes low on the Eastern horizon to see the magic. Binoculars and telescopes are unnecessary but will enhance your viewing if on hand.