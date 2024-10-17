Giant homebuilders tighten grip their grip on the housing market—just look at this map

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter.
This summer, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger told ResiClub that big builders continue to take market share from smaller private homebuilders. The higher interest rate environment has only sped it up.
“The numbers support that the larger builders are [taking market share]—we’re taking share from two sources. One is smaller builders that are having difficulty with financing,” Mezger told ResiClub in July. “Banks are very conservative right now on what they’ll lend a small builder to go develop lots. But, you’re also taking share from resale because of the limited resale inventory.”
The interactive map below shows where giant publicly traded homebuilders have the largest market share, according to data from Zonda, which tracks the housing market.
Among the largest metro area housing markets tracked by Zonda, publicly-traded homebuilders hold the largest share of new home closings in these 5 markets:
- Las Vegas, NV (87%)
- Riverside, CA (86%)
- Tucson, AZ (85%)
- Cape Coral, FL (82%)
- Chicago, IL (79%)
And these are the large metro area housing markets where publicly-traded homebuilders hold the smallest share of new home closings:
- Ogden, UT (7%)
- Tulsa, OK (13%)
- Oklahoma City, OK (13%)
- Cincinnati, OH (22%)
- Richmond, VA (24%)
Publicly-traded homebuilders have been taking market share for decades. Back in 2005, publicly-traded homebuilders made up 25% of U.S. new home closings. That figure slowly ticked up to 37% by 2019. However, the recent mortgage rate shock has coincided with publicly traded homebuilders' market share spiking to 51% in 2023. Zonda chief economist Ali Wolf predicts it could soon top 60%.
There are a few reasons that publicly-traded homebuilders have been taking market share from smaller builders:
- Access to capital: Publicly traded homebuilders have greater access to capital through equity markets, which enables them to fund large-scale projects and secure land more aggressively. This financial stability allows them to navigate economic downturns more effectively than smaller builders, who often face challenges with cash flow or financing.
- Increased demand for built-to-rent communities: Publicly traded homebuilders have been tapping into the growing BTR sector. Small private builders may find it harder to compete in this space.
- Economies of scale: Large homebuilders benefit from economies of scale, enabling them to negotiate better deals with suppliers and contractors, reducing per-unit costs. Many publicly traded homebuilders have built their own in-house mortgage companies, including PulteGroup (Pulte Mortgage) and Lennar (Lennar Mortgage). This allows them to offer homes at more competitive prices or with higher margins, putting pressure on smaller builders who can't achieve the same cost efficiencies.
- Ability to absorb risks: Larger builders may be better equipped to absorb risks such as fluctuating material costs, regulatory changes, or economic downturns.