Giant homebuilders tighten grip their grip on the housing market—just look at this map

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

This summer, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger told ResiClub that big builders continue to take market share from smaller private homebuilders. The higher interest rate environment has only sped it up.

“The numbers support that the larger builders are [taking market share]—we’re taking share from two sources. One is smaller builders that are having difficulty with financing,” Mezger told ResiClub in July. “Banks are very conservative right now on what they’ll lend a small builder to go develop lots. But, you’re also taking share from resale because of the limited resale inventory.”

The interactive map below shows where giant publicly traded homebuilders have the largest market share, according to data from Zonda, which tracks the housing market.