Upwork unveils new capabilities for its Uma AI platform

Uma is used to cut down time spent on listing jobs and helps match candidates with opportunities that are well suited for them. “Uma is built on top of industry-leading large language models, customized with Upwork’s historical platform data,” Dave Bottoms, an Upwork VP, says over email. “It’s this customization that differentiates Uma from other AI solutions and why we’re confident it can power desirable outcomes for our customers.”

Upwork intends for Uma to take on additional basic responsibilities—for example, brainstorming for social media posts, drafting messages, and more—leaving professionals with more time to focus on strategic work and creative problem-solving.

Now freelancers can ask Uma to create tailored proposal drafts for projects and gigs. (The company notes that Uma has been trained on winning proposals.) And for businesses, Uma can identify freelancers who are best aligned with their needs—an evaluation based, in part, on those freelancers’ proposals. That means there’s potential for a world in which the AI is not only helping write but also evaluate the proposals it drafts.