Workers are stepping into the spotlight to be the face of their employer’s social media accounts.

‘We work at Salesforce, of course we’re going to enjoy the free snacks’: Employees are becoming influencers for their own companies

BY Eve Upton-Clark2 minute read

Even your FYP (For You Page) isn’t safe from the corporate grind. The influencer-industrial complex is so pervasive, employees are now becoming influencers for their own companies. From “outfit of the day” to “day in the life” videos, employees across industries are stepping into the spotlight to be the face of their employer’s social media accounts. 

No longer limited to traditional professional networks like LinkedIn, employee-as-influencer-style content—or more commonly referred to as employee-generated content (ECG)—is now unavoidable on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For employers, the calculus is simple: With 65% of Gen Zers considering themselves to be content creators and the vast majority aspiring to be influencers in some capacity, why not let them do what they do best?

EGC is more than just TikTok dances. Rank-and-file workers are lifting the curtain on their day-to-day lives working for household name brands, from office fit checks to what’s on my work desk videos. With 81% of consumers considering trust essential when making purchasing decisions, EGC gives brands a human face and doubles as prime marketing material. 

@theorchardofficial

What’s On My Desk?! ft. The Orchard’s CRM Manager, Jackie Petrillo 📧

♬ original sound – The Orchard

However, this can get complicated when employees begin posting of their own volition. “If I’m posting this, I 100% got fired,” one Starbucks employee said in a video with 2.1 million views. She goes on to rant in a two-part series about a situation where she was harassed by a coworker. An Amazon warehouse employee took to TikTok to show viewers what it’s like straightening packages on a motorized belt for $17.50 an hour. In a follow-up video, she said she got fired for breaching confidentiality after the clip went viral and gained 21.6 million views.

@kenleighb

Consider yourself ✨done for✨ #work #worklife #fired #target #job #halloween #scarytiktoks #scary #rant

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

Here lies the appeal of employee influencers, who post positive messages about their job while minimizing reputational risk. Cisco recently posted a “day-in-the-life” video of their summer marketing intern, Gabrielle. In the video, we see her arrive at the office, have breakfast, take meetings and play trivia, all with a beaming smile. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.. She has been a freelance features writer since 2020 and is a regular contributor to Business Insider, Telegraph, Dazed, and more More

