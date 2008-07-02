Are You Outsourcing Your Best Asset?

Are you outsourcing the most valuable aspect of your business? Or worse yet, not paying attention to it at all?

Technology has been replacing humans at work for many years. And

recently the remaining humans in American and elsewhere have been

replaced by other humans in areas that pay lower wages. The result has been a significant deemphasis in the value of human capital in business in America.

Here’s The Equation

Web 2.0 amplifies the voices of dissatisfied consumers. And yet,

most companies have been subtracting the number of humans period

(technology) or humans housed at the corporate office (out-sourcing).

Finally, another increasing trend is the face-to-face contact consumers

expect from companies (ComcastCares, anyone?).

Increase in personal interaction – humans equipped to handle that

interaction + web 2.0 vehicles to spread word of dissatisfaction =

potential major headache for companies.

The Good News

Some companies, however, understand the increasing importance of the customer experience. H&R Block

set up a Second Life avatar to answer tax questions during scheduled

meeting times, in addition to their efforts on Twitter and Facebook.

They understood that they were required to go to where their customers were, instead of expecting customers to come to them.