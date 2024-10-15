Spotify is expanding its beta test of adding music videos to the platform by several dozen regions, though it still is unavailable in the U.S.

Spotify introduced music videos to its platform earlier this year for a number of Premium subscribers as “another way to connect with the songs and artists they love,” the company said. Spotify said that users who discover a song and then watch the accompanying video on Spotify are 34% more likely on average to listen to the song again the following week.

“Music videos help immerse fans in the experience—whether they’re listening to a new song or revisiting an old favorite,” the company said in a blog post.

We’ve come a long way from the MTV days of music videos airing for hours on television. But the craft of the music videos certainly isn’t dead. Eric Weiner, founder of music-centric creative agency The Wild Honey Pie, suggested in an earlier Fast Company piece by columnist Joe Berkowitz that videos are coming back around.