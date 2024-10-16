How Libya and Tuvalu are cashing in on their top-level domain names

Anguilla is raking in extra revenue from registration fees for its .ai web domain thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, but it’s not the only place cashing in on demand for websites with distinctive address endings.

Here’s a look at some other places cashing in on their unique top-level domains:

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a string of coral atolls, scattered over hundreds of miles in the Pacific Ocean, located midway between Australia and Hawaii. It has one of the world’s smallest economies and its low-lying islands are vulnerable to climate change, but it does have a very valuable resource: the .tv web domain. Royalties from .tv, which web users might assume is short for television, have been climbing, especially after videogame streaming platform Twitch licensed the web address twitch.tv.

Libya

The North African country, which has been plagued by turmoil since longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s death in 2011, isn’t readily associated with internet culture. But Libya controls web addresses that end in .ly, which have become widely used as a so-called domain hack for websites with English names that end in -ly. Well-known examples include bit.ly, used by the weblink shortening service Bitly, and parse.ly, the website for online analytics platform Parse.ly.