The weird Dutch trick to building housing across the country

Like much of the world, the Netherlands faces a significant housing shortage. But the small European country has taken an unusual step to meeting its goal of adding 1 million units by 2030.

While their comprehensive approach includes standard measures like urban densification and infill development, the country also plans to add an extra block on the edges of 2,100 Dutch villages and cities. Straatje Erbij, a concept in Dutch that means One Extra Street, could add 95,000 homes.

PBL, which is the Netherlands’ Environmental Assessment Agency, was tasked with putting some numbers behind different ideas to help the nation meet its housing goals. Urban densification will likely provide the bulk of the additional units, according to Arjan Harbers, an urban planner and designer with the PBL. But Straatje Erbij offers important benefits and opportunities

Example of a street in Linschoten that lends itself to being extended for a small-scale expansion in the agricultural area [Photo: Arjan Harbers]

Like similar places in the U.S., rural pockets of the Netherlands suffer from shrinking populations, which can, in worst-case scenarios, mean stores and even schools closing. Strategic addition can help counter this loss; PBL’s analysis found that in some rural provinces, like Zeeland, Straatje Erbij alone would bridge the region’s housing gap. It helps that Dutch transit and rail infrastructure make it a little easier to commute into big cities for work. All the 95,000 units would be within one kilometer from a transit stop.