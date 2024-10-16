The weird Dutch trick to building housing across the country

Like much of the world, the Netherlands faces a significant housing shortage. But the small European country has taken an unusual step to meeting its goal of adding 1 million units by 2030.
While their comprehensive approach includes standard measures like urban densification and infill development, the country also plans to add an extra block on the edges of 2,100 Dutch villages and cities. Straatje Erbij, a concept in Dutch that means One Extra Street, could add 95,000 homes.
PBL, which is the Netherlands’ Environmental Assessment Agency, was tasked with putting some numbers behind different ideas to help the nation meet its housing goals. Urban densification will likely provide the bulk of the additional units, according to Arjan Harbers, an urban planner and designer with the PBL. But Straatje Erbij offers important benefits and opportunities
Like similar places in the U.S., rural pockets of the Netherlands suffer from shrinking populations, which can, in worst-case scenarios, mean stores and even schools closing. Strategic addition can help counter this loss; PBL’s analysis found that in some rural provinces, like Zeeland, Straatje Erbij alone would bridge the region’s housing gap. It helps that Dutch transit and rail infrastructure make it a little easier to commute into big cities for work. All the 95,000 units would be within one kilometer from a transit stop.
Habers showed a map of the nation with thousands of small dots spread across 12 provinces. Rural areas would contribute to the building up of housing, but it wouldn’t overwhelm a given city or add larger megadevelopments on undeveloped land. Each site would add an average of about 50 housing units spread over 8 acres, which would just require extending existing power lines and water pipes. It’s much less costly and time-consuming than building new, massive developments from scratch.
This policy does have some challenges. Adding housing like this may anger existing residents who resent losing their view of the countryside. And since it’s a less dense solution than building urban high rises, it’ll result in housing with a higher price point.
Anders noted that Straatje Erbij is currently part of a policy brief on housing put forth by the new coalition government that came into power in June. What might be more interesting about the Straatje Erbij proposal is the full-circle nature of the idea. This is how cities and towns have always organically grown; this small-scale urbanism just stands out in a nation known for more grandiose plans.
“It’s quite taboo,” said Harbers. “The Netherlands are used to large-scale planning, we have a reputation for it. This is more incremental.”