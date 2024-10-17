Athletic recovery is a booming business. This CEO has plans to make it an even bigger part of sports

Deep tissue and trigger point massage. Dynamic compression and circulation. Cold and hot contrast therapy. These are the tools of the modern athlete, to not just get stronger during exercise, but to warm up before and recover after a workout.

Hyperice is one of the world’s leading purveyors of the gear to make this possible, selling a range of electronic braces, rollers, and even full leggings to treat your body’s soft tissue. The private company is now valued at $850 million, and its ambition isn’t waning. This year, Hyperice partnered with the world’s largest sports apparel company, and debuted a prototype for a new circulation boot and cool/hot vest developed alongside Nike. It was tested at the Paris Olympics.

So what’s next? In a discussion with Hyperice CEO Jim Huether, he delved into the company’s upcoming product roadmap, and his ongoing reverence for the Swoosh. But most of all, he detailed the careful balance of Hyperice moving forward—to be a brand anchored in elite performance, but still accessible to people hoping to just be a bit more active and a bit less achey.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.