Soccer star Harry Kane just launched an app to change athletes’ relationship with fans

Back in July 2020, soccer superstar Harry Kane witnessed a particularly toxic bout of fan commentary. England had just lost the 2020 Euro final against Italy on penalties. Three of Kane’s young teammates missed their penalty shots—Marcus Rashford, Bakayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho—and were now on the receiving end of torrents of abuse across social media.

At the time, Kane said, “They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night.” In the years since then, Kane’s experience on social media—like many sports stars—has veered from fun fan interactions to unrelenting criticism: from rumors of him changing club teams to answering critics of England’s latest loss. The Alan Turing Institute found that Kane received the most abusive tweets of any England player during the 2022 World Cup. It’s easy to see how that interferes with the more earnest side of the fan relationship. Now Kane is an investor, part-owner, and the inaugural star of a new mobile platform called Cleats Club, which aims to provide the kind of close connection between sports fans and athletes, without all that toxicity. The Cleats Club platform includes a Players’ Lounge, promising direct, unmoderated conversations with athletes, a “Terraces” section featuring match-day chat rooms, and designated areas for access to player-curated merchandise.

“I’m here on Cleats Club, the superfan app, recording this from my house in Munich,” Kane says, in an exclusive video shared on the new app. “If you have any questions to ask, get on board and ask me yourself. This platform gives me a chance to connect directly with my fans in a unique way.” [Image: Cleats Club] More Community Social media was once a fantastic meritocracy, a place where athletes and celebrities participated on an equal level in terms of their everyday fans. And the two often mingled in comments. Soon, with scale, social turned into a more curated PR channel—and a source of abuse from and among fans. Cleats Club is the latest platform trying to provide a parallel social experience that delivers all the promise of that early social experience without the noise of our current online culture.

Back in 2019, the text-based Community platform launched to connect fans and celebs directly. Cofounded by Ashton Kutcher and star music manager Guy Oseary, Community had Kerry Washington, Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Paul McCartney, and more all giving out their phone numbers for fans to sign up and text. James Kirkham is Cleats Club’s head of brand, and former head of fan-focused soccer media brand, Copa90. He sees Cleats Club sitting alongside social media for fans, not as a replacement. “The difference here is content is not being algorithmically controlled, and you do not see the thousands of comments which might fill other feeds,” says Kirkham.

Cleats Club is meant to hark back to social media to a time before algorithms or click-bait posts. “This enhances that experience, but with you in charge,” says Kirkham. [Image: Cleats Club] Follow the leader For now, Kane is the only big name on the platform. But considering his stature in pro football, Cleats Club is aiming for many more. The pitch is similar to Community, in that it gives the stars more control. Back in 2020, Oseary told me that celebrities and artists were working blind across social media, in terms of knowing their audience. “We don’t really know who is at the other end,” he said. “We don’t know if they’re real. We don’t know where they live. We don’t know how to tell them we’re coming to their town. Then you could have 50,000 people at your stadium, 3,000 people in your theater, or 200 people in your club, and yet not know who’s in the audience or be able to reach them again.”

For Kane and players like him, Kirkham knows this is something increasingly valuable Cleats Club that can provide. Participating players are in full control of how they interact with fans, and own the data to know more about who those fans are. “This is a truly direct line to the fans and totally authentic interactions without any concern about falsehoods flooding the platform around them,” says Kirkham. On Wednesday, famed football manager Thomas Tuchel was named the new England national football team manager. It’s an incredibly exciting prospect heading toward the 2026 World Cup. Team captain Kane will definitely be talking about the news—and now you know where.