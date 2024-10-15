‘She was trying to warn us’: Why an old conspiracy theory about Beyoncé and Sia is resurfacing online

Following the highly publicized arrest and indictment of rapper Diddy, chronically online internet sleuths and tinfoil hat–wearing conspiracy theorists have been doing what they do best: spreading insane rumors online.

An old conspiracy theory involving Beyoncé and Sia has been given a new lease of life due to the Diddy charges. A fake photoshopped tweet, edited to seem like it was shared from Sia’s official X account in 2020, read: “Baby, everything your own nice cat eats. Kangaroo is dead, nowhere and purple penguins every day. My egg.” Nonsense right? But circle the first letter of each word and it spells: “Beyonce kidnapped me.”

While there is no evidence to suggest Sia ever posted the statement, last month an X user reposted the meme with the caption, “she was trying to warn us,” in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations against Diddy. In a recent press conference an attorney told reporters that “many powerful people will be exposed” and “many dirty secrets will be revealed” during Diddy’s trial scheduled for May 5, 2025. Not surprisingly, the internet has run wild with that statement.

Due to Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z’s power in the music industry—and their well-documented relationship with Diddy throughout the years—a conspiracy theory doing the rounds online alleges that when other artists became a threat to Beyoncé, Diddy would have them killed.