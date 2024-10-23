BY Rio Longacre4 minute read

Once regarded as the steward of the company’s brand, the chief marketing officer, or CMO, has come under duress in recent years, reflecting an increased scope of accountability and shifts in the marketplace. Not all CMOs have risen to the challenge: AdWeek reports CMO tenure among top advertisers is around 37 months, down from 40 months as recently as 2022.

Many global brands are eliminating the CMO position altogether. Last March, Starbucks announced it was eliminating the global CMO role. This move is the latest in a string of similar announcements by marquee companies, including Lowe’s, Hyatt Hotels, McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Uber, and Lyft. Most of these companies are consolidating marketing duties across multiple executives with broader mandates. While no one can be sure if this recent trend of redistributing or diminishing the CMO role will continue, it’s fair to consider whether the role itself is in jeopardy. Will the CMO gradually disappear in the coming years? DISAPPEARING OR ADAPTING?

Companies spend a lot of money on marketing because they need to develop their brand and drive revenue. In general, B2B companies spend between 2%-5% of their revenue on marketing, and B2C companies spend between 5%-10%, says Hubspot. That’s a lot of money—and where there is money, there is always a need for accountability and a vision of how that money should best be allocated and spent. While dispersing specific activities across various roles may work for some brands, the buck needs to stop somewhere, and most companies will find they need someone to be a leader of—and accountable for—the company’s marketing, both strategically and financially. While not in mortal danger, the CMO role will almost certainly evolve significantly in the coming years. Already, many CMOs have expanded their roles beyond simply being the brand’s steward and, in essence, becoming adaptive CMOs.

THE ADAPTIVE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER The adaptive CMO is comfortable with tech—or at least able to surround himself/herself with a roster of capable marketing technologists. The new CMO is adept at marketing execution and not afraid to build up internal competencies to supplement or replace work often done by external vendors—agencies, for example—when they fall short. The adaptive CMO is a great collaborator and excels at building bridges and forging close alliances with other C-suite interlocutors, especially the CIO and CFO, learning not only to speak their language but, just as importantly, to translate marketing concepts into language they can appreciate and understand.

In essence, the adaptive CMO is a combination of several important disciplines, bringing together divergent skills and areas of expertise into one dynamic package. CHIEF MARKETING TECHNOLOGIST Modern marketing requires a MarTech stack, which is expected to deliver specific capabilities and drive RoMI in a sustainable manner for the organization. The CMO’s expanded duties include oversight of the organization’s marketing (MarTech), advertising technology (AdTech) stack, and associated operations. MarTech constitutes approximately 24% of total overall marketing spend, so it is by no means an insignificant line item in the CMO’s budget.

Further, while the marketing department may be the user of the tools, assessing, configuring, and integrating them requires the establishment of close working relationships with external partners to select, implement, and run the organization’s MarTech/AdTech stack. These relationships include agencies, software vendors, and, increasingly, systems integrators. CHIEF MARKETING COMPTROLLER Another area of expanded accountability relates to paid media. While CMOs have always controlled paid media budgets, fiduciary accountability is often outsourced to media agencies or, at best, delegated to a head of media. Paid media budgets are again on the rise following pullbacks last year, and companies are demanding both quantifiable results and increased transparency on how every ad dollar is spent. This places a magnifying glass on paid media.

A big reason for these new expectations is heightened awareness of pervasive digital ad fraud. Believe it or not, digital ad fraud is estimated to constitute around 17% of total ad spend, or an astonishing $120 billion annually. Faced with such massive numbers, it is not surprising many CFOs are taking a close look at paid media expenditures and demanding more accountability from CMO counterparts. CHIEF MARKETING EXECUTOR The CMO’s role has also become much more operational in nature as tools, processes, and capabilities migrate in-house in response to evolving privacy laws and lack of accountability—not to mention ballooning costs—from partners. Ultimately, the success and efficiency of marketing organizations hinge on the capabilities and capacity of people and processes.

For today’s CMO, the expanded scope of marketing and a growing list of responsibilities poses a formidable challenge. Time, money, and human resources are often in short supply, requiring CMOs to prioritize or eliminate initiatives, platforms, or partners that do not make demonstrable contributions to the bottom line. Thus, the creation and oversight of marketing and ad ops teams has become an important part of the CMO’s remit. As it stands, organizations devote around 28% of their marketing budgets to staff and labor, and this number is expected to rise as the in-housing trend gathers pace. CHIEF C-SUITE COLLABORATOR