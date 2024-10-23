BY Hasan Saleem3 minute read

AI has opened up a wide array of opportunities for startups to gain visibility and reach their target audiences. However, it has also intensified competition in digital marketing, with many smaller companies intensifying their output based on GenAI.

In my experience, the targeted deployment of AI—especially for content optimization and personalization—can help your businesses cut through the noise. Here’s how, in four broad strategies. 1. PERSONALIZED WEB AND EMAIL CONTENT To start with, AI can help you deliver a hyper-personalized experience on both your website and in your email communications.

In web personalization, you gather information about your users’ preferences—from the type of blog posts they prefer to the products whose descriptions they hover on. Using machine learning, you can then custom-tailor what content they will see on their next visit to your site. Some solutions even offer real-time personalization, adjusting the way a visitor experiences your website as they click through. The upshot? AI-based web personalization will give website visitors the feeling that your site was designed just for them. Similarly, you can use AI to hyper-personalize email content. For instance, you can run in-depth analytics on your subscribers’ opening and click behaviors, and then automatically adjust what content you display in your next newsletter and what subject lines and previews recipients see.

While these strategies may sound complex, they are comparatively straightforward to implement. For websites, WordPress plugins harnessing AI are available, and many email marketing platforms offer advanced AI capabilities as part of their professional-tier plans. 2. PERSONALIZED PRODUCT RECOMMENDATIONS AND ADS Similar to web and email content, you can leverage AI to hyper-personalize product recommendations and ads. As with content, AI can identify detailed patterns of customer behavior, and then pinpoint which products best match their unique needs.

By processing enormous amounts of data related to potential customers’ demographics, browsing history, devices, location, and purchase history, machine learning algorithms can identify ideal segments. Plus, they can locate people at different stages in their customer journey, allowing you to fine-tune your messaging. Finally, AI makes it possible to deploy predictive analytics to forecast future customer actions. This will give you invaluable metrics like purchase probability and predicted lifetime revenue. 3. IN-DEPTH ANALYTICS OF USER INTERACTIONS ACROSS PLATFORMS

Next, AI can help you take personalization to the next level by pulling together vast amounts of data from different sources and processing them to unearth large-scale patterns and identify actionable insights. In many startups, customer communications are fractured across multiple platforms—from email, to live chat and messaging, to audio and video calls. Overcoming this siloing is a major challenge. Even startups using omnichannel communication platforms, which unify all the different ways of interacting with customers, can find it hard to process the massive amounts of data generated on a daily basis. AI is the solution. It can help startups automate their data workflows, unify records from different platforms, and generate periodic reports that summarize the most striking trends and insights.

4. TARGETED REFORMATS OF EXISTING CONTENT Another prime target area for using AI in startups is scaling content output. Purely AI-generated content is rarely effective. However, AI is very useful for analyzing which existing content resonates most with your audience, and for reformatting it for use across multiple channels. Say you have a blog post that consistently draws in significant amounts of traffic and sees low bounce rates and high time-on-page durations. You can use AI to create an audio version of that content and make it accessible to an even wider audience.

Or say one of your informational videos on YouTube continuously captures viewers. You can deploy AI analytics to identify key moments and then reformat that content into vertical and square short-form clips to deploy on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, TikTok, and LinkedIn. THE BOTTOM LINE Without a doubt, AI offers both innumerable opportunities and tremendous challenges for digital marketers, especially in the startup sphere. The key to taking advantage of these opportunities and overcoming these challenges is to focus your efforts on the areas in which they will have the most tangible impact.