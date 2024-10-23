BY Sheila Karns-Gierek4 minute read

Innovation is the fuel that drives impactful product design. The search for unprecedented solutions to age-old problems has brought us amazing creations like rolled-up mattresses shipped to our homes in boxes, televisions disguised as framed artwork, and fryers that use air instead of oil to make food deliciously crispy.

There have also been significant innovations in the technology ecosystem, including AI tools across every industry you can imagine. People are understandably excited to take AI as far as it will go, but it’s important to first provide a solid foundation. This thrilling momentum of innovation calls for guardrails. In product management, the term “guardrails” often refers to best practices that guide the design and implementation of a product. Why place limits on what’s possible? Because AI needs boundaries to grow organically, just as a tree needs to be pruned properly in order to grow healthy and strong. This approach delivers results that can help clients scale at their own pace.

Blending innovation with client-centric guardrails is empowering, making product teams more effective and giving them the highest chance of success. However, this balance requires some compromise. The best products are often sparked as ambitious ideas that are pushed up against guardrails while barreling along the product development highway. UNDERSTANDING INNOVATION IN PRODUCT DESIGN Innovation is required to bring new product goals to life. If your products do not evolve, they will end up obsolete and ignored. Thousands of products meet this fate each year.

Teams dedicated to creating client-centric products can take a couple of different routes. With incremental innovation, you draw from available insights to build and refine a product. This might include making it more powerful, intuitive, or pocket-sized. Disruptive innovation, on the other hand, is loud, unruly, and often a bit irritating, but it is also game-changing. Google searches and generative AI are examples of this type of innovation. They created shock waves in the market and changed the entire landscape of online research and content creation. The seismic productivity resulting from these types of products often leads to the next wave of client-centric designs. MEETING CLIENT NEEDS THROUGH INNOVATION

Whether using incremental or disruptive innovation strategies, your client should always be your north star. If you strive to solve their problems, you probably will. This might include holding back on the most cutting-edge features until your client is ready for them. Problems arise when product teams become more obsessed with one-upping a competitor or winning an award for technical wizardry. Although acclaim naturally follows effective innovation, it should never be the target. THE ROLE OF GUARDRAILS IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

While the term “guardrails” may sound punitive or overly restrictive, it creates freedom. How’s that possible? When everyone has agreed on the objective and constraints of the project, they’re given autonomy to make decisions along the way. You can move faster and more confidently, knowing you’re in alignment. With that said, guardrails aren’t permanent and should adapt to the needs of your client. By building iteratively and allowing time to assess and prune when necessary, you can maintain a solid foundation and keep up with evolving needs. Let’s consider an example from the SMS world. With carriers adapting their technology to reduce spam, many legitimate messages sent by businesses are being blocked. One simple word can be flagged, stopping a crucial campaign in its tracks.

In response, an SMS company develops an AI tool that understands what carriers consider problematic, allowing clients to test their messages and replace problematic words before the message is sent. Because carriers are constantly changing their filters and regulations, the SMS product team will need to evolve with them, creating new guardrails and ensuring the technology at the base of the tool adapts appropriately. Along with customer-centric examples like this, additional guardrails for your next product design project might include: Client needs

Regulatory requirements

Brand guidelines

Strategic priority

Project budget When innovative ideas veer from these principles, strategic objectives are threatened. By redirecting with well-curated guardrails, you can get back to the most likely path to success.

BALANCING INNOVATION WITH GUARDRAILS Used properly, guardrails help balance pure innovation with the needs of your clients and business. Before installing a guardrail, ask how it serves these stakeholders. For example, you might develop AI features for your app that anticipate user’s needs and take pressure off your support teams. As long as those features don’t make users feel pressured or misunderstood, they could be an innovative solution. Carefully considering your clients’ needs within this wider path of metrics and objectives is a prime example of what’s known as a design-thinking approach. By continually framing and reframing problems, you can view things from a “pull it in” perspective rather than “push it out.” Instead of finding reasons why some innovative directions would be out of bounds, think of how you can structure your guardrails so these concepts can work.

Inclusivity of ideas also comes from the involvement of a variety of stakeholders. When you collaborate closely with other specialized teams within the agile framework, you can create ideas greater than the sum of their parts. EMBRACING CLIENT-CENTRIC PRODUCT DESIGN It’s one thing to proclaim that you’re client-centric; it’s another to actually live it. You’ll find that the best way to stay close to your client’s wants and needs is to listen to them. Rather than coming up with these things in your own vacuum chamber, seek insights directly from the source.