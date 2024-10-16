What are VTubers? The controversial class of streamers, explained

VTubers, the internet creators who use digital avatars while live-streaming, blew up on YouTube in the late 2010s. Since then, the streamers have expanded across other platforms. Twitch’s most popular streamer is VTuber Ironmouse, with 236,505 active subscribers .

But lately, the VTubers have been in a panic. YouTube and Twitch accounts are continually shutting down their channels, citing a variety of rules including “using stolen payment information.” Even Ironmouse temporarily lost their YouTube platform in September (though the account has since been reinstated). Just last week, Twitch clarified that their Community Guidelines for dress applied to VTubers as well. Often inspired by Japanese anime and manga, the avatars are frequently hyper–feminine. Will the avatars be shut down for not covering her hips?

What are VTubers?

The term “VTuber” was coined by Kizuna AI, one of the first VTubers who premiered on YouTube in 2016. Kizuna was quite humanlike; her 3-D avatar hosted livestreams and virtual vlogs, interacting with fans almost exclusively in Japanese. As their channel exploded to over three million followers, Kizuna expanded outside of YouTube’s confines, joining the Chinese platform Bilibili. After almost eight years, Kizuna announced an indefinite hiatus in 2022, taking time to update her technology.

A slew of VTubers followed Kizuna’s lead. Exactly what these creators stream depends on the account; what they share in common is a digitally generated avatar that replicates human activity. Some users even use motion-capture technology for the avatars.