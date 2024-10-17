BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

Almost 50 years after it was first created, the Japanese candy brand Hi-Chew just introduced a new mascot—and it’s just as chewy-looking and lovable as the real, sweet-tooth-curing thing.

Chewbie is a genderless, blob-like creature that looks like something akin to a much cuter Michelin Man. It has puffy white arms, a goofy smile, bright blue sneakers, and, according to his creators, “perpetually sticky fingers.” Hi-Chew quietly debuted Chewbie late last month, but is more officially rolling it out this week, starting with an integration Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The new brand mascot comes as Morinaga, Hi-Chew’s parent company, looks to expand its reach in the U.S.—and as brand mascots are experiencing something of a resurgence in American pop culture. [Image: Hi-Chew] The mascot renaissance Hi-Chew has been a popular candy in Japan since the early ‘70s, and made its way to the U.S. in 2008. In the past few years, though, it’s been seeing a breakthrough in popularity. According to the company, U.S. Hi-Chew sales grew from $8 million in 2012 to $100 million in 2021, with further gains of around 30% since then. Brand awareness also passed 50% in the past two years.

[Image: Hi-Chew] Designing a new mascot after 50 years To design a versatile mascot, Fait’s team tackled a few top considerations: Look, personality, and lore. In simplest terms, Chewbie is an embodiment of a Hi-Chew candy (mango, to be exact). But Fait’s team didn’t want it to look exactly like the product itself, à la M&M’s or Sour Patch Kids. A key part of Hi-Chew’s appeal to consumers, Fait says, is the feeling that it’s not a big corporation. Its initial cult following in the U.S. gravitated toward the brand due to its perception as an “underdog,” Fait adds. “How can we hold onto that die-hard following and ethos while we bring it to mass market?” Fait asks. “We have to control it, so it doesn’t lose its cool factor.”

Part of the solution, he says, is making Chewbie a bit quirky. Its arms are too long; its teeth are too big; and its body looks slightly disproportionate. All of this adds to Chewbie’s appeal. Personality-wise, the look fits: Chewbie is meant to be “different,” a tad mischievous, and “an instigator of fun.” It’s a description that seems especially geared toward Chewbie’s gradual transformation into the brand’s primary spokesperson-slash-symbol, especially on social media, where a hint (or even a heavy dose) of deviousness seems to be the recipe for success. Beyond just its outward appearance, the Gigasavvy team also worked to come up with detailed lore for Chewbie. A visit to its dedicated web page reveals that it’s 11-Hi-Chews-tall, speaks its own language called “Chewlish,” enjoys skateboarding, and listens to Jojo Siwa and Chappell Roan. This builds a more holistic persona for the mascot and allows it to easily plug into pop culture conversations, just as Duolingo did with its mascot’s Dua Lipa obsession. And, hey, it’s fun. According to Joanne Hsu, Hi-Chew’s senior brand marketing manager, fans can expect Chewbie to appear in various ways across the brand in the coming months—from packaging and socials to merch and even potential in-person experiences.