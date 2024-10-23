BY Bala Sathyanarayanan4 minute read

In today’s global business, one thread remains constant: Change is not just inevitable, but accelerating. Throughout my journey with organizations like Otis Elevator Company, Coca-Cola, Hewlett-Packard, Xerox, and now Greif, I have witnessed firsthand the seismic shifts reshaping our workplaces. The old paradigm of leadership—anchored in control, hierarchy, and exerting power over people—has become obsolete and counterproductive.

Today, more than ever, we must embrace a new model that empowers, inspires, and harnesses the collective genius of our teams to navigate the complexities of the modern world. THE FALLACY OF CONTROL-BASED LEADERSHIP Let me take you back to the early days of my career at Otis Elevator Company. Fresh out of school, I was eager to make my mark. The prevalent leadership style was top-down, with decisions made in boardrooms and directives cascaded down the ranks. While this approach ensured consistency, it often stifled innovation and disengaged those on the front lines—people interacting with our customers daily.

I recall a project where we were asked to improve elevator maintenance efficiency. Despite extensive planning by senior leaders, the initiative faltered. It was not until we engaged the technicians—those climbing into elevator shafts every day—that we discovered practical solutions we had not considered. This experience was a pivotal lesson: True insight often resides where we least expect it, and control can blind us to valuable perspectives. THE POWER OF EMPOWERMENT Transitioning to Coca-Cola, I embraced a culture that celebrated empowerment. Here, I witnessed the transformative effect of trusting teams to lead initiatives.

One memorable project involved launching a new beverage in southern India. Instead of dictating strategies from headquarters, we empowered local teams to tailor approaches based on regional insights. The result? Not only did the product exceed sales targets, but it also fostered a sense of ownership and pride among the teams. Empowerment is more than a management tactic; it is a philosophy that recognizes every individual’s inherent value and potential. It involves: Trusting Your Team : Believing in their capabilities and entrusting them with meaningful responsibilities.

: Believing in their capabilities and entrusting them with meaningful responsibilities. Fostering Growth: Investing in their development and providing opportunities to learn and advance.

Investing in their development and providing opportunities to learn and advance. Encouraging Innovation: Creating a safe space for creativity where innovative ideas are nurtured, not dismissed. INSPIRING THROUGH VISION AND PURPOSE

At Hewlett-Packard, I learned the art of inspiration from leaders who could paint a compelling vision that ignited passion across the organization. Inspiration is the catalyst that turns empowerment into action. It is about connecting daily tasks to a larger purpose. I remember working on sustainability initiatives at HP. Employees at all levels became personally invested by communicating how our efforts contributed to environmental stewardship and a better future. They were not just assembling products; they were part of a mission to make technology more sustainable and accessible. THE BUSINESS CASE FOR THE NEW PARADIGM

Embracing empowerment and inspiration is both ethically sound and strategically advantageous. Consider these compelling statistics: Higher Engagement: Gallup’s research indicates that organizations with high employee engagement are 21% more profitable.

Gallup’s research indicates that organizations with high employee engagement are 21% more profitable. Reduced Turnover: Empowered employees are 40% less likely to leave, reducing the costly cycle of recruitment and training. IMPLEMENTING THE SHIFT: A PRACTICAL ROADMAP Transitioning from control to empowerment requires deliberate action. As leaders, we play a crucial role in this shift. After all, change is seldom without resistance. Skepticism can arise, especially in organizations accustomed to hierarchical structures.

Navigate these obstacles by: Engaging Stakeholders Early: Involve key influencers from the outset. Their support can galvanize broader acceptance.

Involve key influencers from the outset. Their support can galvanize broader acceptance. Providing Training: Equip teams with the skills needed for autonomous decision-making.

Equip teams with the skills needed for autonomous decision-making. Being Patient And Persistent: Cultural shifts take time. Celebrate small wins to maintain momentum. This reassures the audience that change is a process, and with patience and persistence, the benefits of empowerment will become increasingly evident. TECHNOLOGY AS AN ENABLER Digital tools can accelerate empowerment. Collaboration platforms connect global teams, democratizing information access. However, technology should augment, not replace, human connection.

During the pandemic, virtual town halls at Greif kept us connected. Yet, we also emphasized personal outreach, understanding that technology cannot replicate the nuance of human empathy. A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Empowerment transcends borders. I have seen its universal appeal in my work with teams across continents. For instance, at Coca-Cola India, empowering local leaders to adapt marketing strategies led to a campaign that resonated deeply with regional values, significantly boosting market share.

ADDRESSING COUNTERARGUMENTS Some may fear that empowerment leads to a loss of control or inconsistency. However, empowerment is not about abdication of responsibility. It is about setting clear expectations and trusting your team to deliver. When we empowered service technicians at Otis to make on-the-spot decisions for customer service issues, customer satisfaction scores soared. We provided a framework but allowed flexibility to balance autonomy with accountability.

THE FUTURE OF LEADERSHIP As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, our uniquely human traits—creativity, empathy, and adaptability—become our greatest assets. Leaders who cultivate these qualities in their teams position their organizations for sustained success. Empowerment is not a fleeting trend but a fundamental shift aligning with the values of generations entering the workforce. Millennials and Gen Z seek purpose, inclusivity, and the opportunity to make an impact.

A CALL TO ACTION The time for change is now. I challenge each of you—a seasoned executive or an aspiring leader—to embrace empowerment. Here are five steps to begin empowering your team today: Conduct an Empowerment Audit: Identify areas where excessive control hinders performance. Set Clear Expectations: Define the “what,” but be flexible on the “how.” Develop A Feedback Culture: Encourage open, two-way communication. Provide Resources And Support: Ensure teams have the tools they need. Celebrate Autonomy: Recognize initiative and independent thinking. BOTTOM LINE