Walgreens plans to close 1,200 stores, with 500 locations shuttering in the next year

Walgreens is targeting to close approximately 1,200 stores over the next three years, with 500 of those closures happening in the 2025 fiscal year, the drugstore company told Fast Company.

In June, Walgreens said it would close a substantial number of its 8,600 U.S. stores, saying a quarter of its locations were unprofitable.

“This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term,” said Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth in a company statement.

On Monday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. approved a plan to “optimize its footprint and close underperforming stores, primarily in the U.S., to align with evolving demographic trends and . . . respond more effectively to shifts in consumer behavior and buying preferences,” according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.