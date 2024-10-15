Hiding in plain sight: The key to fix Citigroup’s regulatory woes

Citigroup has struggled to adequately train employees in risk, compliance and data roles, according to the bank’s own assessment, shedding light on why it is taking it years to fix regulatory issues even as billions are spent on an overhaul .

Citi’s analysis, a portion of which was seen by Reuters and has not been previously reported, shows the bank has been grappling with a shortage of skilled personnel, finding at times that it did not have the right training and assessment tools to fix its regulatory challenges. The bank, which has for the past four years been operating under two regulatory reprimands, called consent orders, must resolve these problems for the decrees to be lifted.

In one place, for example, the analysis cites “insufficient compliance risk management skills” among staff directly dealing with such issues. The sections of the analysis seen by Reuters did not address why Citi had not been able to fix these issues. They were laid out in a December 2023 spreadsheet tracking Citi’s progress on various aspects of the consent orders.

Separately, four sources familiar with the matter said the situation was further complicated when CEO Jane Fraser launched a massive exercise in September 2023 to simplify the bank, firing thousands of people and reducing the number of management layers there.